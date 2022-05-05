The Perquimans Pirates earned their 20th win of the season Wednesday, April 28, defeating former Albemarle Athletic Conference foe Manteo 8-2.
Jakob Meads pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits, two walks and six strikeouts, while Jackson Russell led the offense with two hits and two RBIs.
The Pirates also blanked First Flight High School 8-0 Thursday, April 29, in an intriguing matchup between the first-place team in the Four Rivers Conference and the second-place team in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Tanner Thach went 2-for-4 in the game with a home run and a triple. His 11th home run of the season helped him earn three RBIs in the game.
Jett Winslow followed with a 2-for-2 night with a walk and a run knocked in, while Eli Gregory added a hit and RBI as well.
Thach also pitched five shutout innings striking out eight as Trenton Sawyer pitched the final two innings striking out four.
Perquimans (21-1) scored three runs in the top of the first, four in the third and one in the sixth against the Nighthawks (13-7).
The Pirates were scheduled to head to Gates on Tuesday where a win would clinch a conference championship in the first year in their new conference.
In girls soccer, Perquimans blanked Cape Hatteras 5-0 in a home match Wednesday, April 28.
On Friday, the Lady Pirates played to 1-1 tie at home with the Lady Eagles of Northeastern High School to run their record to 7-3-2.
The teams also played to 0-0 draw in Elizabeth City on April 14.