DURHAM — The Perquimans Pirates fell 8-0 to No. 1 seed Voyager Academy in the second round of the East region of the NCHSAA Class 1A men's soccer state playoff tournament Thursday
Perquimans County, the No. 17 seed, ends its season with a 6-6 overall record.
In cross country, Perquimans High was scheduled to compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Championships Saturday at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
In the Class 1A men’s state championship race, Perquimans was scheduled to be represented by Coley Drew and Jayden White.
The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association also released its all-state team selections for the summer 2021 high school season. Perquimans County’s Tanner Thach, Macon Winslow and Jett Winslow along with John A. Holmes’ Davis Halstead were selected to the NCBCA Class 1A All-State team.