The Perquimans boys basketball team went 1-2 in games played the week of Monday, Jan. 24-30.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Pirates (11-5) suffered an 89-86 overtime loss to Washington County in Plymouth.
Nasir Parker led the Pirates in scoring with a game-high 30 points, and was followed by teammates A’marion Hunter, who scored 21 points; Kameraon Hall, who netted 15 points; Trequan Griffin with 11 points, Jahsiah Felton with 8 points and Saquaon Kearse with 1 point.
The next night, Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Pirates traveled to Tarboro, where they fell 72-69 to the Vikings.
Leading the Pirates in scoring was Parker, with 22 points. He was assisted at the net by Hunter, who contributed 21 points; Felton and Griffin, who had 8 points each; Shavoris Lewis, who chipped in 7 and Kearse, who had 3.
The Pirates bounced back on Friday, Jan. 28 by posting a 77-33 win over North East Carolina Prep.
During the game, Hunter led the Pirates in scoring with 21 points. Teammates Lewis and Hall each had 9 points, while Keonte Foreman scored 7 and Angelo Moxley contributed 5. Pirates D.J. James, Griffin and Kearse scored 4 points apiece and Felton had 2 points.
The Pirates were scheduled to face South Creek (6-9) on the road Tuesday night.
In girls basketball, the lady Pirates defeated Washington County 81-22 on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The girls team was scheduled to host Lawrence Academy in a non-conference match on Monday.