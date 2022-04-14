The Perquimans Lady Pirates softball team looked like the high school’s baseball team in last week’s action, winning both its games with convincing shutouts.
Meanwhile, the boys baseball team ran its unbeaten streak to 8 in the Four Rivers Conference and 15 overall with shutout wins over the Bertie High School Falcons on Tuesday, April 5, and again on Friday.
In girls soccer, the Lady Pirates split their two games last week, defeating Cape Hatteras 9-0 but losing to Bear Grass Charter 2-0.
In their games against Bertie, the Lady Pirates blanked the Lady Falcons 24-0 on April 5 and 17-0 on Friday.
In the April 5th game, the Lady Pirates (10-4, 6-0 in the FRC) made quick work of the Lady Falcons (1-8, 1-4 FRC), scoring 13 runs in the first inning, four in the second and seven in the third.
Kaileigh Nixon went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and five RBIs. Indya Long went 4-for-4 with four RBIs.
Morgan Baccus and Kaitlyn Votava both knocked in three runs.
In Friday’s game, the Lady Pirates again got off to a hot start, scoring 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second.
Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for3 with two RBIs, while Kaitlyn Votava and Jewel Benton each had a hit and three RBIs. Kenly Stallings went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two runs knocked in.
In their games against the Falcons, the Pirates’ baseball team notched its ninth and 10th straight shutouts, winning 11-0 and 15-0.
In the Pirates 11-0 win April 5, Trenton Sawyer pitched four innings allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight. Eli Gregory pitched the fifth and final inning with three strikeouts and a walk.
Eli Gregory led the offense with two hits and two RBIs, while Colby Brown hit a three-run home run for his only hit of the game.
In the Pirates’ 15-0 win Friday night, Jett Winslow went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Macon Winslow went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Tanner Thach, Jakob Meads and Eli Gregory combined for five innings on the mound for the shutout.
In their non-conference game against Cape Hatteras, the Lady Pirates (6-3) won easily over the Lady Hurricanes on Monday, April 4.
Meredith DeCastillia scored four times for Perquimans with G’Nasia Moore, Carissa Baker, Heaven Tripp, Ashlyn Overman and Sabrina McNeill all adding goals.
Overman also led with two assists, while Mariah Clark and J’Tia Watson combined to make four saves in the win.
In their non-conference loss to Bear Grass on Friday, the Lady Pirates surrendered two goals in the first half.