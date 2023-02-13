After losing to Bertie County High School a few weeks ago by 56 points, Perquimans Pirates head coach Colin Woodley figured last week's second matchup would likely be a struggle.
It was.
The Pirates lost to the Falcons 84-37 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to run their record on the season to 5-17 and 5-8 in the Four Rivers Conference.
“We could never get into our offense and got outplayed,” Woodley said. “Got outplayed the whole game. They have a good basketball team; (they're the) No. 1 team in the state for a reason.”
Bertie (18-3, 12-0 FRC) made its first six shots from the field to take a 14-4 lead at 3:35 in the first quarter.
The Falcons stretched that lead to 22-8 by the end of the first quarter and its lead grew to 34-8 with a 12-0 run to start the second quarter.
Perquimans nearly went a quarter without a field goal. Kirk Brown Jr. made two free throws was the Pirates' only scoring in the second quarter before Xavier Spellman hit a three-pointer to make it 40-13 with 2:50 left in the first half.
The Falcons led 47-20 at halftime and forced a running clock in the closing seconds of the third quarter with a 67-27 lead.
Keonte’ Foreman, Teveyon Spence and Brown each scored seven points for the Pirates as Bertie’s Zymiere Dempsey led everyone with 17 points, followed by Derrick Spruill’s 13.