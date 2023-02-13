Perquimans Spellman vs. Bertie

Perquimans’ Xavier Spellman (with ball) attempts a shot during the Pirates’ 84-37 loss to Bertie, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Perquimans County High School.

 David Gough/

The Daily Advance

After losing to Bertie County High School a few weeks ago by 56 points, Perquimans Pirates head coach Colin Woodley figured last week's second matchup would likely be a struggle.

It was.