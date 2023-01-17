Perquimans Brown Border Clash

Perquimans’ Kirk Brown Jr. (with ball) attempts a shot during the Pirates’ Robert L. Vaughan Border Clash game against Virginia’s Northampton County High School Monday morning at ECSU’s R.L. Vaughan Center. The Pirates lost to the Yellowjackets 88-62.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

ELIZABETH CITY — After a competitive first quarter that saw the Perquimans County High School Pirates stay close, the Northampton County High School Yellowjackets took over in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Pirates 88-62 in the Robert L. Vaughan Border Clash tournament at Elizabeth City State University on Monday.

The 8-4 Yellowjackets’ offense started to click on all cylinders in the second eight minutes of the game.