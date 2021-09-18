TARBORO — Even though they lost the game, the Perquimans County High School Pirates were ready to play Tarboro, the NCHSAA Spring 2021 1AA State Champions, Friday night.
The Pirates were able to keep pace with the Vikings until the end as Tarboro defeated Perquimans 54-40 in a Four Rivers Conference matchup at Tarboro High School.
Perquimans (2-1, 0-1 FRC) played in its first game since Aug. 27 due to COVID-19 protocols that kept their opponents off the field.
Perquimans trailed Tarboro (4-1, 1-0 FRC) 26-20 at halftime.
Perquimans was led by Amarion Hunter, who completed 18-of-26 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two interceptions.
Hunter rushed 19 times for 248 yards, scoring two touchdowns. He also had 34 return yards.
Kirk Brown had three rushes for 38 yards, along with three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Saquaon Kearse had four carries for 25 yards, three catches for 37 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Colby Brown had four rushes for 12 yards, four catches for 96 yards and 160 return yards.
Jackson Russell had two receptions for five yards, while Kameron Hall posted six receptions for 67 yards and scored a touchdown.
The Perquimans offense had 595 yards of total offense and 761 all-purpose yards in the game.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Tarboro quarterback Omarion Lewis completed two passes for 83 yards with a touchdown.
Vikings running back Tobias Joyner had 19 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns, Trevon White had 145 rushing yards on 15 carries and two scores, while Jayshun Higgs had 73 rushing yards, three touchdown runs on 14 carries.
Tarboro rushed for 453 yards in the game.
Ni'zavion Black had a 36-yard touchdown catch, while Layton Dupree posted a 47-yard reception.
Perquimans' offensive output ended multiple streaks for Tarboro.
The last time Tarboro gave up 40 or more points in a game was the 2019 NCHSAA 1AA State Championship game vs. East Surry on Dec. 14, 2019. East Surry won that game 56-28.
The last regular season game Tarboro gave up 40 or more points was against Southern Nash, which was a 46-27 Southern Nash win on Oct. 3, 2014.
Perquimans is scheduled to host South Creek in Four Rivers Conference play this Friday. Tarboro is set to host Bertie County on Friday.