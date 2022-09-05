HERTFORD — After defeating Bear Grass Charter on Sept. 20, 2019, Pasquotank County High School closed out that season with seven straight losses, didn’t field a team during the modified spring 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to the field last fall only to finish 0-8.
First-year head coach Calton Ford said the Panthers showed early signs of improvement in the first two weeks of this season. Pasquotank competed with Northwest Halifax before falling 16-12 and then fell just short of a win last week when their two-touchdown lead over Gates at halftime ended up a two-point loss.
On Friday, Pasquotank finally got that elusive win and did it in a big way. The Panthers came into Hertford and dominated the winless Perquimans County High School Pirates with a 38-12 victory. The win ended the Panthers' 15-game losing streak that stretched back nearly three full years.
“It just feels good to give the kids something they haven’t done in a long time: come out here and win a ball game (for the first time) since 2019," Ford said. "That’s a long time. It’s a big moment for this program moving forward.”
The Panthers (1-2) got off to a good start Friday with a 17-point first quarter.
After forcing the Pirates (0-3) into a three-and-out possession to open the game, Amari Downing returned a punt 20 yards to the Perquimans 37-yard line.
On a third-and-18 play from the 33, senior quarterback Kyler White found Hunter Manjavinos down the field on the right side for a 25-yard gain.
Pasquotank reached a fourth-and-goal situation at the goal line and it was primed to go for it before a false start forced a field goal attempt by Chris Lester, who knocked the 23-yarder through for a 3-0 lead six minutes in.
It was a brief lead, though, because Kirk Brown hauled in the ensuing kick and sprinted 88 yards down the left sideline to make it 6-3 and give the Pirates their only lead of the night.
“He has to be one of the best players in the (Four Rivers Conference), if not the best one,” Perquimans head coach Ian Rapanick said of Brown. “I mean when the ball is in his hands, he’s dynamic.”
The Pasquotank offense came back out with even more success on their second drive as just about every play was a positive run from Darrion Carver and Javion Carthen.
The Panthers even got fortunate on a play when Carver fumbled the ball forward and Manjavinos jumped on it to give the Panthers a first down at the Pirate 14.
A three-yard run by Carthen capped off the 57-yard drive, giving the Panthers a 10-6 lead with 2:30 left in the opening period.
Perquimans’ next possession was doomed by an early holding call. Facing a fourth-and-29 and set up for a punt, the Pirates attempted a direct snap. The Panthers swallowed up the attempt, however, and regained possession at the Pirates’ 35.
Manjanvinos had another big play, hauling in a 31-yard catch on the four-yard line. A couple of plays later, White ran in for a short-yardage score with five seconds left in the first quarter.
Just like that, Pasquotank led 17-6.
“I just feel like we controlled the game,” Ford said. “We didn’t let the downs keep us down. We were able to bounce back and move forward to the next play.”
Perquimans tried the wildcat formation to open its next possession with Brown taking the snaps, but it didn’t quite work as the Pirates faced a third-and-13.
That’s when they started showing some success throwing the ball a little more.
On third down, starting quarterback Braylon Knapp fired a ball up the middle to Shavoris Lewis for a 24-yard play to the Pasquotank 40.
The Pirates completed a couple more passes but eventually turned the ball over on downs.
“The way they were playing us, it kind of gave us matchups that we like,” Rapanick said, referring to his team's increased use of the pass. “So we were trying to take advantage of that.”
The Panthers answered by pushing through the Perquimans defense again, and on a fourth-and-7 from the Pirates’ 35, Sincere William came up with a 29-yard catch.
Two plays later, Carver was in the end zone on a three-yard rush to make it 24-6, Panthers, with 3:19 left in the first half.
The half ended with a wild sequence that featured interceptions on three straight plays.
Downing picked off Knapp, Perquimans’ James Sawyer immediately picked off White and William followed by intercepting Knapp with 11 seconds left in the half.
The turnovers continued to start the second half. Starting on the home team’s 40 after a good return, the Panthers fumbled the ball at the Pirates' 16.
There was no scoring in the second half until a 52-yard touchdown pass from Knapp to Brown with 1:49 left in the third period. The receiver ran down the left sideline for about 40 yards after the catch to make it 24-12.
After a Pirates' 6:21-minute drive that ended 10 yards shy of six points, it became increasingly apparent that the Panthers’ losing streak would come to an end.
It became more than apparent when the Pirates failed on a fourth-and-19 play from their own 10 and Carver took the very next play 14 yards with ease for a touchdown to make it 31-12 with 2:06 to go.
The icing on the cake for the road team came when Downing intercepted his second pass, picking off a third-down pass from Knapp near midfield and storming into the end zone for another score to make it 38-12 with 1:41 to go.
Perquimans fumbled the ball on the next line-of-scrimmage play and the Panthers took over for good.
Pasquotank, in “victory formation” for the first time in a long time, knelt the ball twice to end the game and start the celebration, which included players dumping ice out of a cooler on Ford's back.
“We fight every week,” White said. “Last two weeks, we came up short, but this week we finished like we were supposed to thanks to all the coaches and players putting in everything they got.”
Perquimans travels to Portsmouth Christian in Portsmouth, Virginia, this week for one last non-conference game, while Pasquotank has an idle week to celebrate the win before hosting Camden on Sept. 16 in its first Northeastern Coastal Conference game.