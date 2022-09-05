HERTFORD — After defeating Bear Grass Charter on Sept. 20, 2019, Pasquotank County High School closed out that season with seven straight losses, didn’t field a team during the modified spring 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to the field last fall only to finish 0-8.

First-year head coach Calton Ford said the Panthers showed early signs of improvement in the first two weeks of this season. Pasquotank competed with Northwest Halifax before falling 16-12 and then fell just short of a win last week when their two-touchdown lead over Gates at halftime ended up a two-point loss.