HERTFORD — Behind by 16 points late in the fourth quarter of their home opener, the Perquimans High School Pirates caught the gift of desperation: They scored two late touchdowns. It was not enough, however, as the Manteo Redskins held on to defeat them by the final score of 22-18.

Perquimans suffered from an inconsistent offense that could not sustain drives and could not move the chains. It also didn’t help that the Pirates were whistled for 15 penalties, some coming at crucial game points.