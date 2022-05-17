Pirates place 3rd, 5th in track and field championships From staff reports David Gough Author email May 17, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BAYBORO — The Perquimans girls finished in third place, while the Perquimans boys finished in fifth place in the 1A East Regional track and field championships at Pamlico on Saturday.For the girls, Aniyah Harney earned the regional champion title in shot put, while Jaslyn Holley and Crishya Sellers took third and fifth place, respectively, in the long jump event.Sellers took fourth in the 100 dash, Holley took fifth and Lailana Harris placed seventh.In the field for the Perquimans boys, Travon Hunter and Kirk Brown took fifth place in the shot put and long jump events.On the track, a Pirates relay team won the 4x100 relay as Jayden White took third in the 3200 run.Tyrese Brothers was fifth in the 110 hurdles, Tre’Quan Griffin was fourth in the 400 dash and Tony Riddick was fifth in the 200 dash.BASEBALLThe defending 1A champion Pirates (24-1) started the defense of their state title in quick fashion on March 10, defeating the 32-seed Jones High School Trojans 12-2.The No. 1 seed scored four runs in both the first and second innings to take an 8-1 lead on its way to a five-inning win.Tanner Thach had a triple and double for a team-leading two hits and four RBIs. Macon Winslow and Jett Winslow also added two RBIs apiece.Perquimans was helped by five Jones errors as well.SOFTBALLThe Lady Pirates (15-7) scored 15 runs for a second straight playoff game on Friday as they handily won their 1A NCHSAA second-round road game against the No. 3 Lady Eagles of Warren County, 15-1.The Lady Pirates, seeded No. 14, scored six runs in the first and nine in the fourth to take a 15-0 lead.Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Lilly Winslow had two doubles and two RBIS. Indya Long contributed two hits and three RBIs as well.Breann Shepart pitched all five innings for the Lady Pirates allowing just one earned run on three hits and two walks. She struck out five.Perquimans was scheduled to travel to No. 11 Pamlico County on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesParker, Benton, Ferguson, Wall earn top scholarshipsHertford Council votes to remove Jackson from ABC BoardUnaffiliated candidate Corprew: Boat basin project 'a mistake'A worker's market: Employers at job fair eager for workersPCRA seeks help reassembling Plank HouseLife with two children...Perquimans economic consultant Goss resignsPCHS grads Hunter, Byrum, Votava awarded top scholarships'Birds and bees' talks with kids should be done at homeRight and wrong... ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.