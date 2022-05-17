BAYBORO — The Perquimans girls finished in third place, while the Perquimans boys finished in fifth place in the 1A East Regional track and field championships at Pamlico on Saturday.

For the girls, Aniyah Harney earned the regional champion title in shot put, while Jaslyn Holley and Crishya Sellers took third and fifth place, respectively, in the long jump event.

Sellers took fourth in the 100 dash, Holley took fifth and Lailana Harris placed seventh.

In the field for the Perquimans boys, Travon Hunter and Kirk Brown took fifth place in the shot put and long jump events.

On the track, a Pirates relay team won the 4x100 relay as Jayden White took third in the 3200 run.

Tyrese Brothers was fifth in the 110 hurdles, Tre’Quan Griffin was fourth in the 400 dash and Tony Riddick was fifth in the 200 dash.

BASEBALL

The defending 1A champion Pirates (24-1) started the defense of their state title in quick fashion on March 10, defeating the 32-seed Jones High School Trojans 12-2.

The No. 1 seed scored four runs in both the first and second innings to take an 8-1 lead on its way to a five-inning win.

Tanner Thach had a triple and double for a team-leading two hits and four RBIs. Macon Winslow and Jett Winslow also added two RBIs apiece.

Perquimans was helped by five Jones errors as well.

SOFTBALL

The Lady Pirates (15-7) scored 15 runs for a second straight playoff game on Friday as they handily won their 1A NCHSAA second-round road game against the No. 3 Lady Eagles of Warren County, 15-1.

The Lady Pirates, seeded No. 14, scored six runs in the first and nine in the fourth to take a 15-0 lead.

Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Lilly Winslow had two doubles and two RBIS. Indya Long contributed two hits and three RBIs as well.

Breann Shepart pitched all five innings for the Lady Pirates allowing just one earned run on three hits and two walks. She struck out five.

Perquimans was scheduled to travel to No. 11 Pamlico County on Tuesday.