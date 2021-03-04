Two seasons ago, there was a lot of excitement about the potential of Perquimans’ freshman class.
Two seasons later, the group are juniors and were set to begin the season in Williamston against Riverside.
But, The Pirates' road game in Williamston against the Knights on Friday was not played due to field conditions – been raining for what seems like a month. There is no confirmation if the game will be played later this season.
Amarion Hunter (junior, quarterback) and EJ Gatling (junior, running back) are some of those players who were freshmen two years ago and have become important players in the program.
Pirates finished last season 5-7 with the offense rushing 3,646 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Next stop for this promising Pirates’ football team will be a non-conference against First Flight on March 12 in Kill Devil Hills. First Flight (1-0) beat Camden last Friday.