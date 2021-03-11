Pirates' Play Hard Against Camden, Manteo

Recent Perquimans’ soccer matches against Camden and Manteo ended with losses, the Pirates remain undaunted.
The Camden County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Perquimans County by the same score – 4-2 – Friday, March 5, and Monday, March 8; one game at home and one away.
“Camden is a good team and we had to play them twice in a 4-day span,” Pirates’ coach Michael Castle said.
Friday, though Camden started quicker, Perquimans led 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining in the match.
“Second half back and forth for the entire 40 minutes. Camden pressed hard, created opportunities for themselves and scored three times in the last 20 minutes for the win,” Castle said. “They are well coached and coach Preston Kuno knows how to get the most out of his players.”
Perquimans’ Cameron Gilbert and Jacob Nixon each had an assist, while Dylan Cox and Colin Tibbs scored one goal each. Castle said the Pirates only had 12 players available due to extenuating circumstances.
The coach added his players need learn how to finish games.
Friday’s match was the second time the Pirates lost a game in the last 15 minutes.
Hunter Phthisic made 18 saves on 22 shots for the Pirates (2-6, 1-4 Albemarle Athletic Conference) in the league match.
Spencer Middleton led Camden (3-4-1, 2-2-1 AAC) with two goals, Luke Barlow and Xavier Neal each scored a goal, Wyatt Schratwieser posted two assists, while goalkeeper Hunter Hopson made a save on three shots on goal for the win.
Meanwhile, Manteo (6-0-1, 5-0 AAC) defeated the Pirates lost 7-0 to Manteo in a league game Thursday in Hertford.
“We played a very defensive game to limit their scoring opportunities, but in doing so we also limited our own scoring chances,” Castle said. “We played much better this time than the last time we played them when iit was 10-0 by half the first time we played them and only 3-0 at half this time.”
Perquimans goalkeeper Dakota Mayo made 23 saves in the match.
Final score was 7-0, but 2 goals were on penalty kicks.
Castle offered praise to team from the Lost Colony.
“Manteo – they are a beast and the strongest team that I have seen in years,” Castle said. “Their players have a tremendous amount of skill. Coach Ralph Cleaver is a great coach.”
Next stop for the Pirates was a home game Wednesday against Edenton (4-3-3) and Thursday (today) when the Pirates travel to Gates County (0-7).
“We’re looking forward to hopefully finishing the season strong this week against Edenton and Gates,” Castle said.