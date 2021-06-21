BURGAW – Perquimans County High School’s boys’ track team finished fifth at the 1A East Regional Championship meet held Saturday at Pender County High School.
Top four places from each event earned a spot to compete at the state meet that will be held Friday at Truist Stadium N.C. A&T State University, Greensboro
Pirates’ Jayden White is going to the state meet: 11:42.19 – second place finish in the 3,200-meter run; Pirates' 4x200-meter relay team too – 3rd place finish/1:36 minutes; Jasiah Felton 200-meter dash/23.89 seconds – 4th place/High Jump 2nd place/5-feet-10 inches; Tyrese Brothers 300-meter hurdles/49.05 seconds – 4th place; Treyquan Griffin – 400-meter dash/55.07 seconds – 4th place; Malik Haverland – 100-meter dash/11.88 seconds – 3rd place/Triple Jump/37-feet-6 inches – 2nd place; Alexis Williams -- long jump -- 4th place/14-feet-7 inches.
Colin Tibbs placed 7th/56.50 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
Hunter Phthisic placed 10th/2:31 minutes in the 800-meter dash.
Brothers placed 7th/19.64 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles.
Pirates' 4x100-meter relay team placed 5th/46.31 seconds.
Perquimans 4x400-meter relay team placed 7th/3:59 minutes.
Pirates’ 4c800-meter relay team placed 7th/9:59 minutes.
Saquon Kearse placed 9th/33-feet-9 inches in the triple jump.
Felton placed 10th/33-feet-9-inches in the triple jump.
Meredith Decastillia placed 5th/28.59 seconds in the 200-meter dash.