Boys’ Basketball
Perquimans 56, Gates 52: Perquimans defeated Gates Friday (Jan. 22) at Gates County High School.
Kameron Hall led Perquimans (4-1, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) in the league game with 17 points, EJ Gatling followed with 16 points, Nasir Parker added 13 points.
A’Marion Hunter scored five points, Antwan Harris scored three points and Tre-Quan Griffin posted two points in the win.
Darien Melton led Gates (1-1, 1-1 AAC) with 17 points, while Cameroon Boyce added 11 points.
Perquimans returns to play today at home against Manteo.
Perquimans 80, Bear Grass Charter 48: The Pirates (3-1) defeated the Bears (4-2) in a non-conference game Thursday (Jan. 21) at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Kameron Hall led Perquimans with 23 points, EJ Gatling Jr. followed with 17 points, A’ Marion Hunter scored 14 points, while Nasir Parker had nine points in the victory.
The Pirates used pressure defense for much of the game, which led the Bears to commit turnovers.
Perquimans led 38-20 at halftime. Bear Grass Charter was held to six points in the first quarter and nine points in the fourth quarter.
Perquimans is set to return to play Tuesday with an Albemarle Athletic Conference game against visiting Manteo.