Boys’ Basketball
Perquimans 87, Bear Grass Charter 56: The Pirates (7-2) defeated the Bears (5-4) in a non-conference game Friday at Bear Grass Charter in Williamston.
Nasir Parker led Perquimans in the win with 25 points, EJ Gatling followed with 19 points, A’marion Hunter posted 16 points.
Trenton Sawyer added nine points, Antwan Harris had four points, while Saquaon Kearse posted two points.
Perquimans scored 20 or more points in each quarter of the game.
Girls’ Basketball
Perquimans 64, Bear Grass Charter 22: The Pirates (3-4) defeated the Bears (2-5) Friday at Bear Grass.
Perquimans was led in the non-league game by Jaslyn Holley’s 20 points, Belle Pierce followed with 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Asha Elliott posted nine points, six rebounds, three assists and 10 steals, while Jada Modlin had seven points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals in the win.
Boys’ Soccer
During a home non-conference game Thursday, Pirates were beaten 6-2 during a match against Pasquotank High School.
Pirates (0-1) traveled to Edenton on Tuesday to play John A. Holmes High School (0-2-1).
Pirates play at home on Wednesday against Gates County (0-2).