...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Perquimans’ Shavoris Lewis Jr. (24), shown here in an earlier game against Pasquotank County High School, led the Pirates with 22 points and eight rebounds in the team’s 60-49 road win over North East Carolina Prep, Friday in Tarboro.