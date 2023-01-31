Perquimans Lewis vs. Pasquotank basketball

Perquimans’ Shavoris Lewis Jr. (24), shown here in an earlier game against Pasquotank County High School, led the Pirates with 22 points and eight rebounds in the team’s 60-49 road win over North East Carolina Prep, Friday in Tarboro.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

TARBORO — The Perquimans boys’ basketball team ended their 10-game losing streak Friday with a 60-49 road win over North East Carolina Prep in Tarboro.

The Pirates (3-14, 3-7 Four Rivers Conference) trailed 32-28 at halftime before outscoring the Huskies (2-12, 0-10 FRC) 13-1 in the third quarter to take a 41-33 lead.