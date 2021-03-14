GATESVILLE — The Perquimans County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Gates 8-0 Thursday at Gates County High School.
Perquimans (3-8, 2-6 Albemarle Athletic Conference) was led in the league match by Dylan Cox who scored five goals, Tony Riddick and Colin Tibbs each scored one goal, Will Lawrence had a goal and two assists.
Cameron Gilbert and Gabe Tripp each had two assists, while goalkeeper Dakota Mayo made 10 saves for the shutout victory in the season finale.
The Red Barons end their season with an 0-10 overall record with an 0-8 record in the league.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted Thursday’s match was a great way for the five seniors on the team (Avery Biggs, Cox, Gilbert, Andrew Hall, and Tripp) to play in their last high school game.
The coach added he was happy to end the season with a win.
“All things considered, it was a tough season, for players and coaches but we are happy with the progress that was made,” Castle said. “The team improved steadily from the start of the season to the end of the season.
“Coach Tripp (assistant coach) and I are looking forward to next season, but we will have to replace a large amount of our offensive firepower that graduated this year. Playing in a new conference next year will also take some adjusting.”
In fall 2021, the Pirates will be in a new league that includes Bertie County, Gates, Tarboro’s North East Carolina Prep, Williamston’s Riverside, South Creek, Tarboro and Washington County high schools.