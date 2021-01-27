PERQUIMANS
Coach: Michael Castle
Last season’s record: 5-12, 2-6 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Pirates return eight starters from last season’s team.
During the fall 2019 campaign, forward Dylan Cox led the Pirates with 13 goals.
He returns for his senior season this winter.
Joining Cox in the starting 11 from last season are senior midfielder Cameron Gilbert — team captain who scored five goals with two assists in 2019 — junior midfielders Gabreal Tripp and William Lawrence, sophomore sweeper Hunter Phthisic, sophomore defenders Landon Castle and Dayne Colson along with senior defender Avery Biggs.
In 2019, Tripp scored a goal, while Lawrence scored three goals with four assists.
Colin Tibbs, a freshman midfielder, is one of the top newcomers on the team and is one in a group of freshmen that includes Jacob Nixon (defender) and Dakota Mayo (goalkeeper) who are expected to start and contribute this season.
Coach Castle noted he is looking for his team to build upon the progress it made last season.
In 2018, Perquimans did not experience a victory. The coach added the spring 2021 Pirates are a fairly young team with only four seniors.
The coach added the team has been helped by a good core of young players who have advanced from the middle school program.
For coach Castle, he wants Perquimans to be a more competitive team from the start of the season.
The Pirates’ opening game of the season at Pasquotank County on Monday was postponed due to inclement weather. The non-conference match against the Panthers was rescheduled to Thursday.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the boys’ soccer season from mid-August 2020 to late January 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Perquimans is scheduled to play 13 matches this winter.