SOFTBALL
Perquimans 12, Manteo 1: The Pirates (8-2, 5-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (7-5, 3-3 AAC) in a league game in five innings Thursday (April 22) at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Emma Rogers had a hit with an RBI, Sydnee Ballance went 2-for-3, Jill Leary hit a double, while Ivy Cage and Gabbi Gregory each had a hit.
Perquimans was credited with 12 hits in the win.
Perquimans 4, First Flight 2: The Pirates defeated the host Nighthawks (6-2) in a non-league game Wednesday (April 21) at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Lexi Williams had a hit with an RBI, Carly Elliott had a hit with an RBI, Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for-4 with a run, Jewel Benton went 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Faith Christian registered a hit.
Christian pitched 5 innings in the circle and gave up four hits, two runs, one earned run, three walks and registered seven strikeouts for the win.
Breanne Shepherd pitched 1 innings for Perquimans and gave up a hit and struck out three batters.
Perquimans 7, Gates 0: The Pirates defeated the Red Barons (3-6, 0-5 AAC) in a league game Tuesday (April 20) at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Bristyl Ridddick went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Faith Christian went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Kaitlyn Votava had two hits with an RBI, Kaileigh Nixon had a hit with an RBI, Carly Elliott had two hits with an RBI, Lexi Williams had a double with an RBI, Maci Denson and Morgan Baccus each had a hit in the win.
Perquimans’ Breanne Shepherd pitched six innings, gave up four hits, no earned runs, two walks and struck out eight batters for the win.
Christian pitched a scoreless inning, did not give up a hit and struck out two batters.
SOCCER
The John A. Holmes girls soccer team defeated Perquimans 3-0 Thursday at Purser Soccer Complex in Edenton.
Perquimans (4-6, 1-3 AAC) returns to play Monday vs. Camden County at Camden Community Park.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes (10-1, 3-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) was led in the home match by Sydney Spear and Bailey Rinehart who each scored a goal with an assist.
Hannah Hoffman added a goal, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made a save to secure the shutout win.