The Perquimans County High School girls soccer team defeated Albemarle School 6-1 in a non-conference match Wednesday (March 31) at Albemarle School in Elizabeth City.
Maritza Reyes, a senior, scored a goal, while Emiley Harris, a freshman, assisted on the goal for Albemarle School.
Albemarle School’s Caroline Blowe, a junior, made five saves, while teammate Nia Cherry, a sophomore, made four saves for the Colts (1-3).
Perquimans (3-2) plays at John A. Holmes on Monday.
Manteo 6, Perquimans 0: The Pirates (2-1, 0-1 AAC) lost the league game to Manteo (1-4, 1-0 AAC) Monday (March 29) at Manteo High School.
Manteo’s Angelica Landazuri scored three goals, Amy Rios Tovar and Keylin Zavala each scored, Cici Lowe posted a goal with an assist.
Hannah Hogan and Emma Ortega each had an assist, while goalkeeper Montanta Miller made seven saves for the shutout win.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 8, Greenbrier Christian Academy (Va.) 4: The Pirates (2-1) defeated the Gators (0-1) at Greenbrier Christian Academy Tuesday.
Perquimans’ Faith Christian led the Pirates in the non-conference game with two doubles and an RBI, Jewel Benton had two hits.
Carly Elliott registered two hits with an RBI, while Bristyl Ridddick went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs.
Breanne Shepherd pitched five innings for the Pirates and gave up four hits, four rund, an earned run, no walks and registered six strikeouts.
Christian pitched two innings, gave up five hits, three runs, no earned runs, a walk and struck out one batter.