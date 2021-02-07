Pirates’ Joliegh Connor competed against the top swimmers Saturday at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A East Regional swim meet at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
Perquimans High School’s sole swimmer, Connor finished 6th in the 200-meter indvidual medley (2:35 min) and 11th in the 100-meter freestyle (1:04 min), both times faster than her award winning performance at the Albemarle Athletic Conference Championship. Though competitive, Connor did not place within the top three so as to qualify for the state meet.
“I was super happy I got to go to the regional meet,” said Connor, a sophomore. “The season was shorter and it was a struggle with not a lot of time to practice, but I am already looking forward to competing again in the fall.”
Friday Jan. 29, Connor captured the Albemarle Athletic Conference title in the women’s 100-meter freestyle (1:11 min). She was conference runner-up in the 200-meter individual medley (2:54 min).