Pirates’ swimmer Joliegh Connor is always in the fast lane, length after length, lap after lap.
During workout sessions at Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City, Connor fearlessly dives into the pool and then effortlessly cuts through the 25-meter lane freestyle, poetry in motion. Once at the wall, Connor performs a perfect flip-turn and then powers her way to the end.
Pirates’ sole swimmer, Connor will be competing in the Albemarle Athletic Conference Championship on Friday at the Albemarle Family YMCA.
"Yes, I am beyond ready and excited for the championship meet and to get myself ready for regionals,” said Connor who was AAC girls’ champion in the 100-meter backstroke and runner-up in the 100-meter freestyle last season.
A sophomore, Connor has qualified to compete 1A East Regional Feb. 6 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. Connor’s second trip to the regional meet, she will be competing in the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter freestyle. Her 200-meter individual medley qualifying time is 2:37 minutes, well under the 3:20 minute time needed to qualify to compete. Her 100-meter freestyle is 1:04 minutes, well under the 1:11 minutes need to qualify to compete.
"I am nervous for regionals as always but am super excited to be able to go this year and represent Perquimans High School,” she said.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, athletes have to register in advance to reserve a lane at the pool so as to train. And some swim meets have been conducted “virtually” with solo teams racing the clock – then having their times compiled and compared against other teams.
"Even though this season has been super weird and crazy, I am glad I still get the chance to swim and continue this sport even with some challenges with the pandemic,” Connor said.