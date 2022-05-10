EDENTON — Perquimans County High School athletes were among the top finishers in a number of events in the Four Rivers Conference track and field championships held in Edenton on Tuesday, May 3.
In the girls’ 100 meter dash, Perquimans took the top three spots as Crishya Sellers won with a time of 13.03 seconds, followed closely by Jaslyn Holley at 13.07 and Lailana Harris at 13.24.
Harris also finished second in the 200 dash, while Perquimans girls also took first in three field events with Holley winning the long jump, Jtia Watson taking first in the discus throw and Aniyah Harney winning in shot put.
On the boys’ side, Jasiah Felton won the 200 dash, Tre’Quan Griffin won the 400 and Jayden White won the 3200 run after finishing second in the 1600.
Felton took first in the long jump event and Travon Hunter handily won the shot put event by more than four feet with a 41-foot, 11-inch throw.
BOYS GOLF
NCHSAA golf regionals took place Monday with area golfers being represented at the 1A, 2A and 3A levels.
At the 1A regional championship held at the Washington Yacht and Country Club in Washington, N.C., Perquimans took fourth place.
Kameron Hall led the Pirates, tying for fifth place out of 28 golfers, shooting an 88 (16-over par) while Tanner Sprague finished 13th with a 111, Noah Sweeney finishing tied for 17th with 117 strokes and Brayton Knapp shot a 130 to tie for 19th.
SOFTBALL
In softball, the Lady Pirates (13-7, 8-2 Four Rivers Conference) closed out the regular season by defeating Gates 13-2 at home and clinching a three-way tie for the FRC championship with the Lady Red Barons and Riverside-Martin.
The win came after Gates (11-6, 8-2 FRC) defeated the Lady Pirates earlier in the week in Gatesville.
Perquimans scored seven in the bottom of the six to pull away for good and end the game before the seventh inning.
Kaitlyn Votava led the Lady Pirates with three hits and three RBIs, while Kaileigh Nixon had three hits and two RBIs and Karsyn Clayton had two hits and three RBIs.
Breann Shepard gave up two earned runs on six hits and five walks in six innings, while striking out 10.
On Monday, May 2, the Lady Pirates lost to Lady Red Barons 8-2 in a road game. The teams had entered the game tied for first place.
Perquimans led 2-1 after four innings before Gates scored three in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead and scored four more times in the sixth.
BASEBALL
The Pirates (23-1, 12-0 FRC) completed their conference season unbeaten with a senior night 12-1 win over the second-place Gates County Red Barons (13-8, 9-3 FRC) Thursday, May 5.
Eli Gregory led Perquimans with four RBIs on one hit, while Jett Winslow went 4-for-4 with one run knocked in.
Tanner Thach threw five shutout innings, striking out seven and allowing three hits while hitting his 12th home run of the season.
The Pirates officially clinched a conference championship with a 12-4 win over Gates in a road game moved to Monday, May 2, in anticipation of bad weather on Tuesday, May 3.
Perquimans held a 4-3 lead after two and it stayed that way until they put four runs on the board in both the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.
Thach doubled twice and had two RBIs, while Macon Winslow knocked in four runs on two hits and Jett Winslow had three RBIs on his two hits.
Trenton Sawyer pitched a complete game allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks as he struck out 10 Red Barons.
GIRLS SOCCER
In girls soccer, the Lady Pirates blanked the Lady Bruins of Camden 2-0 Thursday, May 5, in Hertford.
Perquimans (8-3-2) scored once in each half.