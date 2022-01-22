HERTFORD — One look at the teams’ records before the Bertie-Perquimans boys’ basketball game last week would have given the impression the Pirates would have a run-of-the-mill conference victory by the end of the night.
The Bertie Falcons had only two wins in 10 tries as they entered the Jan. 18 game against the homestanding Pirates, who had won eight of 11 to start the season.
Perquimans coach Colin Woodley knew better than to rely on his team's record. The Pirates (9-3, 4-0 Conference 2) battled from behind for the majority of the game before a fourth-quarter push ultimately led to an 80-68 win.
“I knew that was going to be tough,” Woodley said. “I knew (Bertie coach Johnnie Rascoe, Jr.) had a very tough non-conference schedule. So I knew he was going to be well-prepared coming in and I know they’re young, but they’re quick. Their pressure defense was giving us trouble and we didn’t react well (early).”
The Pirates survived a strong start from Bertie as the Falcons seemed to live and die by the 3-pointer for much of the game. The Falcons hit four of their first five from beyond the arc, helping them break out to an early 20-12 first-quarter lead.
But Perquimans was able to get within 20-17 by the end of the first eight minutes, remain down three 35-32 at the half and trail just 56-52 after three quarters.
Bertie hit just five more triples in 27 attempts after its 4-for-5 start from the three-point line. Woodley initially had his team play zone defense, but later switched to man-to-man. He created his seniors' play as the reason the Pirates were able to hang around before finally breaking through.
“The seniors know we’re not going to quit,” he said. “We try to go zone and we weren’t closing out well, so we played solid man and we were finally able to have key stops.”
The Pirates' final quarter push started with senior Nasir Parker crashing the offensive glass multiple times in the opening minute of the period.
After the Pirates closed a four-point gap to two with a Jahsiah Felton layup on the team’s first possession of the fourth, Bertie (2-9, 1-3 Conference 2) was unable to follow with an answer on its next possession.
With Perquimans possessing the ball and a chance to tie, Parker did just that with an offensive rebound of an A’marion Hunter miss. His basket tied the game 56-56, and because he was fouled, he went to the free throw line with a chance for the Pirates to take the lead.
Parker missed his free throw, but managed to muscle his way past everyone to corral the ball for another offensive rebound. He not only scored to give the Pirates a 58-56 lead, he was fouled and went back to the free throw line.
This time the senior made his free throw to make the score 59-56 and give the Pirates their largest lead since 6-3 in the opening minutes of the game.
After Bertie got back within one moments later, Parker used another offensive rebound for another and-one basket. Despite missing the free throw, Perquimans held a 61-58 lead with 6:34 left in the game.
“Parker stepped up really big for us on two or three or four possessions,” Woodley said. “It changed the momentum. It brought some energy that we really needed. We were waiting and couldn’t really catch that break. We were down six or seven, get within three, but couldn’t get over that. Finally, we got the energy and finally got in the post and it really opened things up.”
Parker, who finished with 23 points, provided key offensive rebounds that led to points and helped Perquimans pull away. The Pirates outscored the Falcons 19-10 the remainder of the game.
Hunter, who finished with 24 points, helped ice the game for the Pirates with 10 of those points coming in the final 5:36. The senior scored half of his game total in the fourth quarter. Felton was the third Pirate in double-digits with 17 points.
Zy’Lee Bazemore led Bertie with 17 points, followed by Bryce Felton’s 14.
The win gave Perquimans their fourth in a row and kept them undefeated through four conference games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bertie 41, Perquimans 40
In the girls' game, the Lady Pirates lost for only the second time this season, dropping the game to Bertie by only a point.
As the score indicated, the game was evenly played and its ending came down to a final shot.
As the fourth quarter turned into a back-and-forth contest with a couple of lead changes, Perquimans (11-2, 2-1 Conference 2) hoped its final shot of the game would prove decisive.
Senior leader Jada Modlin, with just under 10 seconds left and her team down 39-37, drained a deep 3-pointer to give the Lady Pirates a one-point lead as the home crowd celebrated.
But Bertie (7-4, 3-0 Conference 2) quickly inbounded the ball and went right up the court.
The Lady Falcons first shot attempt missed, but senior Jessica Stokes grabbed an offensive rebound — her 10th of the game — and immediately put the ball back up, scoring for a buzzer-beating road victory. Stokes also led her team with 17 points.
“It came down to the last shot,” Perquimans coach Aaron Burke said. “I told the girls from the get-go that we had to play 32 minutes. What can you do about the last shot? We let them get two attempts within the last second and that was the ball game.”
Perquimans had slim leads of no more than two points at the end of each of the first three quarters. As a result, Bertie was able to erase a 24-16 deficit after an early third-quarter Perquimans run, cutting the Lady Pirates' lead to 29-28 at the end of the period.
Stokes' two made foul shots gave the Lady Falcons a 30-29 lead with six minutes to go and the game finished with five more lead changes.
Modlin led Perquimans with 15 points in the loss with Jaslyn Holley scoring six.
“Where we’re at right now, we’re getting better,” Burke said.