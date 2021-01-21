A determined “band of sisters,” the Perquimans County High School volleyball team, has kept their focus through all the distractions that have occurred during the 2020-21 campaign, and achieved a remarkable season.
Tuesday’s game against East Wake Academy happened after press time, so go to perquimansweekly.com or see the Daily Advance for results.
The Lady Pirates [17-0] moved one step closer to their ultimate goal, a state championship, with a four set victory over Neuse Charter in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
The match, played in Hertford Saturday evening, was secured by Perquimans by the scores of 25-20, 26-28, 25-21, and 25-18.
The victory propelled the Pirates into the east regional final Tuesday against East Wake Academy, with the match to be played at the Perquimans County High School gymnasium.
Neuse Charter, from Smithfield, N.C., was a worthy opponent.
The Cougars had defeated Perquimans nemesis Camden High School in five sets two days earlier to earn their spot against the Pirates. Each of the games on this night were tightly contested with long points, and lead changes.
Neuse started strong in the opening game jumping out to a 5-1 lead. A kill shot by Ariana Salupo to the open floor got Perquimans to within two points at 9-11, and then three points later, the sophomore middle hitter got the Pirates even 12-12 with a tip winner.
Two Cougar attack errors were followed by a strong strike winner from Symiaya Leary, and Perquimans had a three point advantage.
After a Neuse timeout, the teams traded points until a serving ace by Pirate Macie Cooper pushed the lead to 21-16. With tight defense that produced Cougar errors, and a strong spike winner by Tori Williamson, Perquimans maintained their lead and closed out the first set 25-20.
The second game, the longest of the match, saw the two teams never separated by more than three points. Trailing 8-5, Eby Scaff got the Pirates going with a tap winner.
Shortly thereafter, Williamson scored successive points on overhead strikes to give Perquimans the lead at 11-10. The sophomore outside hitter hit consistent winners all night long, especially from the left side of the attack line.
Neuse Charter [10-4] came firing back, inspired by their best offensive player, outside hitter Julia Bridges, who would score eight winners in the second game alone. Back to back kills by Bridges gave the Cougars the lead at 18-15, and force a Perquimans timeout.
The next few points produced long rallies, and jousting at the net. Natalie Corprew had a service ace, Scaff a winner at the net, and the aggressive Williamson another strong strike winner. The Pirates had a 24-23 lead and looked to close out the game.
However, the Cougars battled back to tie it up, and two strike winners by Bridges gave them the win 28-26, and evened the match.
“Losing that close game did not get us down,” said Perquimans coach Kristie Thach. “We were in the game all the way, and we knew that what we were doing was working, We had to stay with the game plan, and for us to mix the ball around, and our hitters to continue to be aggressive. I said, stay focused, we got this!”
In the third set, the Pirates took the lead early, 4-1, but Neuse would stay close and climb into a tie at 15-15. Then Perquimans took control with another Scaff placement, and a finesse shot over blockers by Leary.
That was followed by a great tip shot to an open corner by Williamson, who was strong down the stretch with three winners in the final five points as the Pirates regained control of the match 25-21.
Hurt briefly after a spectacular dig was the Perquimans libero Corprew.
However, she returned to play the fourth set as the Pirates had their most efficient offensive game of the night.
Carly Elliot crossed up the Cougars, when instead of setting for the hitters, touched two dinks into the open court for winners.
“Carly is so smart,” said coach Thach. “She just sees things and mixes her sets up so well. She gives us that senior experience and leadership that is so valuable.”
Perquimans built leads at 10-5, 14-7, and 21-16.
A block winner by Salupo gave the Pirates the game at 25-18, and the match.
Meanwhile, take a step back in time to last week when the volleyball team defeated East Carteret 25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7 Thursday evening in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
The No. 2 seeded Pirates (16-0) secured the win against the No. 7 seed Mariners (7-2) at Perquimans County High School.
As for Thursday’s contest, Perquimans secured an early lead in the first set as Perquimans held a 10-5 advantage.
The Pirates were helped by serving during the match.
Perquimans finished the match with 20 serve aces and a 93.3% success rate on its serves.
Kaileigh Nixon had a run of successful serving in the first set to help Perquimans extend its lead from 13-5 to 18-5.
Tori Williamson, Eby Scaff and Symiaya Leary were active in the Pirates offense with kills in the set.
Leary ended the first set with a push shot that landed in a hole of the East Carteret side for a kill.
The Mariners led the majority of a tight second set.
After the set was tied 20-20, the lead changed multiple times.
At 23-23, East Carteret secured the set’s final two points via a hit error by the Pirates along with a Mariners’ kill on set point.
Perquimans opened the third set with six consecutive points.
Perquimans senior setter Carly Elliott had a strong performance serving as she helped in the 6-0 Perquimans start with serve aces.
Ariana Salupo also contributed in the set with a block at the net to help Perquimans extend its lead to 22-11.
Perquimans had a strong start to the fourth set as they had in the third.
The Pirates scored eight consecutive points to begin the fourth set.
Salupo, Elliott and Williamson all had points in the early run.
Daven Brabble was a presence for Perquimans at the net, while Natalie Corprew had multiple important digs in the match.
Williamson led Perquimans with 15 kills, three serve aces, a block and nine digs, Scaff followed with nine kills, two aces and two digs.
Elliott posted two kills, nine serve aces, a block, 10 digs and 31 assists, Corprew had two aces, 15 digs and three assists.
Ariel Lewis posted a kill, a block and a dig, Maci Denson had an ace, seven digs and an assist, Brabble had four kills, a block, two digs and an assist.
Leary posted eight kills and two digs, Nixon had three aces and four digs, Ellie Ward had one dig.
Salupo posted three kills, three total blocks and two digs, while Macie Cooper had a dig in the victory.
East Carteret’s Ashlyn Guthrie, Christa Golden, Meadow Kaiser and Grace Fulcher contributed for the Mariners in the match.
No. 14 seed Neuse Charter defeated No. 11 seed Camden County in five sets Thursday at Camden to advance.