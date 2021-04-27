PQ Hunter Safety Team Competes at State Tourney

When Perquimans County Middle School competed in the state meet Saturday, the school's hunter safety team came in 2nd place as Overall Team out of 11 teams.
They gained 1st place team in Archery, 3rd place team in Rifle, 4th place team in Hunter Skills and 5th place team in Shotgun.
Collin Winslow took 4th place in Rifle and Noah Miller took 4th place in Archery.
Collin Winslow also won 2nd place Overall Individual.
"We are super proud of this team," said Amy Ward, secretary/treasurer of the Hunter Safety team. "They practiced hard, worked hard, and it definitely showed."
During the District tournament in early April, Perquimans Middle School’s Junior Team took first place in Overall Team for District 1,