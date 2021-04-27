PQ Hunter Safety Team Competes at State Tourney

When Perquimans County Middle School's hunter safety team captured 2nd place as Overall Team out of 11 teams.

From the front to back: Connor Tripp, Landon Russell, Marshall Davenport, Garrett Christian, Caden Winslow, Drake Cauley

2nd Row: Addison Chappell, Noah Miller, Carson Davis, Collin Winslow, Tate Russell, Landon Melton, Sean Saunders, Coach Talmadge Meads, Coach Darlene Meads, Coach Amy Ward

3rd Row: Coach James Ward, Coach Bubba Cauley, Coach Kevin Roberts, Jay Roberts, Coach Brian Riddick

 Submitted photo

When Perquimans County Middle School competed in the state meet Saturday, the school's hunter safety team came in 2nd place as Overall Team out of 11 teams.

They gained 1st place team in Archery, 3rd place team in Rifle, 4th place team in Hunter Skills and 5th place team in Shotgun.

Collin Winslow took 4th place in Rifle and Noah Miller took 4th place in Archery.

Collin Winslow also won 2nd place Overall Individual.

"We are super proud of this team," said Amy Ward, secretary/treasurer of the Hunter Safety team. "They practiced hard, worked hard, and it definitely showed."

During the District tournament in early April, Perquimans Middle School’s Junior Team took first place in Overall Team for District 1,

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com