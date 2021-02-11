In the winter time, it’s always hard to find time to go fishing but if you look at the weather closely you can find a day here and there that will fit our need to get out on the water.
The weather is the number one contributor to lack of fishing this time of year. The fish are still around but we can’t get past the blowing wind, cold temps and warm couches keeping us home.
In our area we have certain times during the winter where the sun comes out and warms us up to the high 50s or even 60s and these are the days to get out and get going.
You don’t have to get going early but if you get on the water around midday the sun is beating down on the north banks and the fish will move up into the shallows to feed so throw faster moving baits like spinner baits and crank baits to draw a bite.
If you can find an outside bend with deep water around even better but a stump field on the north bank is money.
The fish will hang around the stumps and wait for a baitfish to swim by so bump the stumps from all angles and hold on.
If you are going offshore in the winter the wind is the most important factor but with right weather app it will tell you wave height and time between waves.
This will let you know if you can make it out and back so learn the weather and how to read it. If you find a break in the weather then you need to find a temperature break in the water and head that way.
Usually in our area it is around the triple zeros or the tuna hole but check before you leave.
This time of year it is important to double check your emergency equipment like radios, flares and other such things.
When the water temperatures hit what they are today someone going overboard has little to no chance without help so extra clothes and shoes couldn’t hurt either.
There is no such thing as being too safe this time of year.
What’s biting, where...
I really have very little to report at the beach this week.
We had spitting snow and high winds all week so nobody got out of the creeks and almost nobody on the beach.
The sound still has a speckled trout bite here and there but the stripers moved up the rivers.
Locally it is not much better with horrible weather keeping most anglers home but I here there are still some stripers on the sound bridge near Edenton but that is about it.
The crappie bite should still be decent in the creeks but nobody got out this week. The weather should be better in the next few weeks so look for updates then.
Until then do your best to sneak out and shoot me a report, even if it’s a bad one, to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.