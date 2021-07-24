Some deadlines are fast approaching for Perquimans County Recreation Department youth leagues.
Registration for the boys and girls tackle football leagues continues through Friday. The age limits for both leagues is 7-12. Registration fee is $30. Contact: 426-5695.
Registration continues through Aug. 27 for the boys and girls soccer for ages 4-12 and girls volleyball for ages 8-13. Registration fee is $20. Contact: 426-5695.
Registration is also continues for the fall softball and baseball leagues. For the girls' softball league, there are three divisions: Coach Pitch for ages 6-8, and softball for ages 10 and younger and 12 and younger. For the boys' baseball, Coach Pitch will be for ages 6-8, and baseball will be for ages 10 and younger and 12 and younger. Playing age for both boys and girls leagues will be determined by the child's age as of Dec. 31. Registration fee is $20.