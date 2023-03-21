Perquimans County High School sports teams had a pretty good week last week, winning five of six contests.
The Perquimans Lady Pirates softball team improved to 5-1 with wins over Albemarle School and Greenbrier Christian of Virginia.
The Perquimans Pirates also won both its games, defeating both Eastern Christian HomeSchool and North Raleigh Christian to improve its season record to 3-4.
The Perquimans girls soccer team, meanwhile, defeated Bear Grass at home but lost to John A. Holmes on the road. They ended the week 1-2.
In softball, the Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Colts of Albemarle School 13-3 in a seven-inning game played in Elizabeth City on Wednesday, March 15.
Kaydee Hunter hit two home runs, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Perquimans. Also with three hits were Indya Long, Morgan Baccus and Kenley Stallings.
Two days later, the Lady Pirates got a 5-1 home win against the Lady Gators of Greenbrier Christian. Perquimans scored twice in both the third and fourth innings to take a commanding lead it never surrendered.
Bristyl Riddick had two hits and a run batted in, while Karsyn Clayton had one hit and knocked in two runs.
In boys baseball, the Pirates righted their ship with a 11-4 home win over the Trailblazers of Eastern Christian HomeSchool on Tuesday, March 14.
Perquimans scored seven runs in the first inning to take a 7-1 lead and then added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Collin Roberts, Maddux Thach and Ben Brown each knocked in two runs in the win.
The Pirates followed that win with a 3-2 win over the North Raleigh Christian Knights at Wilson’s Fleming Stadium on Saturday, March 18.
Perquimans took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and added two insurance runs in the fifth on a Jacob Askew home run before North Raleigh scored twice in the bottom half of the inning.
Maddux Thach threw five innings of one-hit ball, striking out five and walking three. Only one of the two runs scored on him was earned. Connor Futrell pitched two shutout innings to close out the game.
The Pirate girls soccer team won their first match of the season, defeating the Lady Bears of Bear Grass Charter 3-1 at home on Thursday, March 16.
The Pirates led 3-0 after one half with goals by Madison Montgomery, Ashlyn Overman and Meredith Decastillia. Anna Fisher added an assist.
In the Pirates 5-3 home loss to Holmes on Friday, March 17, the teams were tied 3-3 at halftime, but the Lady Aces scored two unanswered goals in the final 40 minutes to win the contest.
