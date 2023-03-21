Perquimans vs. East Columbus soccer 2

Perquimans’ Ashlyn Overman, shown here during a state playoff game last season, scored a goal in the Lady Pirates’ 3-1 win over Bear Grass Charter Thursday, March 16, at Perquimans High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

Perquimans County High School sports teams had a pretty good week last week, winning five of six contests.

The Perquimans Lady Pirates softball team improved to 5-1 with wins over Albemarle School and Greenbrier Christian of Virginia.