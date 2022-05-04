I don’t like other people spending my money or my time, so I have no intention of doing the same to either of yours.
Having said that, buying a (cheaper than you think) subscription to your local newspaper helps you and your community in countless ways, and I strongly encourage you to check out the NBA and NHL playoffs this week if you have a few moments.
I’m not suggesting you love hockey and I’m not pretending I do.
I do really enjoy Carolina Hurricanes playoff and USA Olympic hockey though. Like… a lot. Keep in mind that’s coming from a guy who dedicated entire columns to making fun of hockey for thinking too much of itself.
They still do and I still make fun of them for it, but that doesn’t stop me from appreciating how uniquely exciting playoff hockey can be, even in Raleigh. Like all sporting events I am greatly aided by having a rooting interest and my home state having a Stanley Cup winning hockey team gives me exactly that.
Watch the games for yourself and you’ll come to appreciate how great North Carolina hockey fans have been. Home games are very loud and when the Hurricanes beat a team 5-1 like they did against the Bruins in game one of the opening round of the playoffs this week, it’s especially so.
Carolina gathers postgame at center ice and celebrates home victories with the fans earning the nickname “bunch of jerks” from one infamous Canadian hockey commentator who clearly didn’t appreciate their decision to vary from tradition.
The team loved the name and went on to market it, making shirts and flags just like a “bunch of jerks” would do. Because I can be petty and a jerk myself at times, I admittedly take joy in knowing how much our hockey success here in North Carolina irritates hockey purists in cities like Boston and countries like Canada.
While the Hornets remain a hot mess and continue their tradition of giving us no home-rooting interest in the NBA playoffs, there are still plenty of reasons to check in. Last night, I was watching and listening to the Hurricanes and Bruins on one screen while also watching the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers on another.
The Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors play the best team basketball in my not so humble opinion. Any of those teams are capable of winning an NBA Championship this year and they are legitimately fun to watch.
They play defense. Not every team or every player in the NBA does, that’s for certain. These teams do though and they also pass the ball a lot which I find to be retro and cool.
SportsCenter has been filled with Nets and Lakers iso ball highlights all year and it’s easy to forget that some teams still play team ball on a consistent level. Then again it’s the second round of the playoffs and Brooklyn and Los Angeles are, like Charlotte, no longer playing at all.
Do you know who is? Chris Paul is still playing, and at a high level.
He is more petty than I am. CP3 may be the most petty athlete in the NBA, but he is also more knowledgeable about the game than 98 percent of the people employed in the league and that includes coaches, players and general managers.
That man knows basketball more than I know anything.
He is a North Carolina native and one of the best point guards to ever play the game of basketball. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves because he hasn’t won a title and he can be easy to root against if he isn’t on your team. I’m rooting for him though.
Speaking of rooting, I’ll continue cheering for northeastern North Carolina native Jaquarri Roberson after he was drafted and signed by Dallas. The Cowboys got themselves a playmaker in Roberson while Washington got themselves a future starting quarterback and fellow North Carolina native in the fifth round named Sam Howell. This area is filled with fans of both teams and they should all be happy with the draft.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.