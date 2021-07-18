The Steamers lost by run rule, 15-2 in seven innings at the hands of the Wilmington Sharks Saturday.
For the Clams, not much went their way while the Sharks seemed to get every big hit in an explosive 5th inning.
It was relatively close for the first four innings. Tyrus Baumgardner contained the talented Sharks lineup to four runs in his three innings of work. In the bottom of the 2nd, Norman Kelly singled up the middle on a 3-2 count to put the Sharks on the board. Brett Carson followed with a double down the left field line to put two more across as the Sharks took an early 3-0 lead.
The Steamers responded in the top of the 3rd. Jacob Bisharat put his power on display with a sacrifice fly to score Ryan Kay. This cut the lead to 3-1, but it was all Sharks after that.
The Sharks brought eight players around to score in the 5th inning to put the game away. The Sharks added insult to injury as they scored three more runs in the 6th to put the run rule into effect.
In Coastal Plains League exhibitions, the rule states that 12 runs after the 7th innings declares a winner. That was the case on Saturday as the Steamers couldn’t make up the deficit in the top of the 7th.
Steamers split with River Bandits, 10-0 and 8-7
Steamers’ infielder Joe Haney launched a two-run home run in the first inning of Thursday’s night first game against the Tarboro River Bandits to start a power punched evening at Tarboro Municipal Stadium.
Six home runs were hit between the two sides over the 14 innings of baseball. In the end, the doubleheader yielded a split. The Steamers jumped all over the River Bandits in game one, winning 10-0 to earn their first win of the season at Tarboro Municipal Stadium. In game two, the two sides jockeyed back and forth before a two-run game winning home run from Jackson Cherry sent the River Bandits home with a 8-7 victory.
The aforementioned Haney home run started the action. Left hander Spencer Ambrose, equipped with the two run lead, got his first start of the season and pitched his best outing. In his three innings of work, he didn’t allow a hit, striking out three and walking three.
After two outs to start the top of the fourth inning, the Steamers put together a rally. First baseman Jacob Mustain walked. Shortstop Chase Bruno singled. Right fielder Hunter Cole walked. All of a sudden, left fielder Case Kermode had the bases loaded.
And he capitalized.
A hard ground ball to right field brought home Mustain and Bruno to extend the lead to 4-0.
With two on and one out, Mustain came to the plate. He hit a pitch to dead center for a three run homer that broke this game wide open. An inning later, Jackson Hipp launched a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence to give the Steamers a 10-0 lead.
Game two started promising. Hipp roped an RBI double in the first inning, plating catcher Allen Brown to put the Steamers ahead.
Two innings later, Brown was the one with the RBI double. His shot down the left field line plated Cole to double the lead, 2-0. A solo home run from Pernetti in the top of the fourth, his sixth of the summer, made it 3-0.
However, the River Bandits would break through in the fourth.
River Bandits’ left fielder Nick Hussey singled to start the inning and stole second to put a runner in scoring position for right fielder Kendall Pierson. The tall left handed bat singled to center field and Hussey raced home to put a run on the board for Tarboro.
After recording two outs, Dearman walked River Bandits’ shortstop Anthony Sherwin to put two on with two outs. The pair of runners advanced into scoring position on a passed ball. Second basemen Will Smith brought them on a base knock to right field, tying the game at three.
The Steamers responded in the fifth by loading the bases with two outs. On a passed ball, Brown came home to score to retake the lead, 4-3.
Like a heavyweight fight, the River Bandits had a counterpunch in the bottom half of the inning.
Back-to-back hits to open the frame put runners on the corners. After a strikeout, Pierson stepped to the plate and drilled a three run homer to give the River Bandits a 6-4 advantage.
Unable to score in the sixth, the Steamers came to the top of the seventh needing two runs to keep the game alive. By the time the inning was over, Edenton led 7-6.
Steamers’ left hander Ben Coffman came in for the bottom half in an attempt to close it out. His first pitch hit Hussey to put a runner on. After a strikeout and a flyout, Coffman had to face Cherry.
The designated hitter skied one to center field, carrying over the fence and walking it off for the River Bandits.
Pernetti walks it off with grand slam in 8-4 win
A 9th inning for the ages ends on a Josh Pernetti walk off grand slam.
All Pernetti needed to do was hit a single to score Hunter Cole. However, Pernetti had a thing for theatrics and scored all four runs as the Steamers won a pivotal game, 8-4 against the Tarboro River Bandits on Wednesday night.
Daniel Willie got the start for the Clams and went six innings on 101 pitches. He allowed three runs, two of them being earned and pitched to contact by creating two double plays and striking out four. Willie’s long outing is very important for the Steamers as they will need to save as much pitching as possible. Wednesday’s game was the first of eleven games in nine days.
Jackson Hipp started off the scoring for the Steamers with a hard hit sac fly in the 2nd. The River Bandits would then answer with a sac fly of their own from Anthony Sherwin.
Cam Hassert singled in a run for the River Bandits in the 6th to tie the game at three, and the game would remain 3-3 until the 9th.
The River Bandits used five pitchers. Alec Greenblatt was their star, going three innings and not allowing a run to keep the Steamers at bay in the later innings.
In the top of the ninth inning, a pair of Steamers errors gave life to the River Bandits against Michael Allen and brought home an unearned run to take the lead. To limit the damage in the top of the 9th, Ben Coffman came in to throw one pitch and got two outs to give the Steamers life in the bottom of the 9th.
A hit by pitch and error led to Jacob Bisharat and Chase Bruno getting on base to start the 9th. Hunter Cole then came up big, tying the game with a backside single. However, it came at the cost of Bruno getting thrown out at home from a laser by Nick Hussey.
With the Steamers down to their final out, Joe Haney popped a routine fly ball in between shortstop and left field. The stadium fell into a lull as they were almost certain that would be it for the Clams. A miscommunication between Hussey and Cam Hassert sparked new life into Edenton.
Pernetti made the error worth it as he crushed his 5th and biggest home run of the year over the scoreboard. Historic Hicks Field was rocking as Pernetti was mobbed at the plate by his teammates.
Other notable performances came from Aaron Copeland and Cole. Copeland played stellar centerfield and collected two hits. Cole made an important catch on the warning track and delivered the game tying hit. Cole is now leading the team in average at .312.