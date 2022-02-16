“Because that is how we have always done it” is the reason a lot of things happen, but I would argue that it has never been a good reason to do anything.
With that in mind, why is Super Bowl Saturday not a thing?
I understand that most NFL games are played on Sunday and Sunday evenings provide the most opportunity for viewers. That explains why the Super Bowl used to be played on Sundays.
You may have noticed over the years, however that NFL games are now played on Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. It appears that the NFL still leads the viewer ratings every time they are on television, whenever they are on television.
I wonder if there are people in NFL offices that think the Super Bowl will cease being the most-watched television event in the country if it is played on Saturday. If so, I think they have vastly underestimated the popularity of their product.
I know for the rest of us, Super Bowl Saturday would be far more convenient for both the day of the event and the day after.
Let’s start with the day after.
I didn’t do anything out of the ordinary for this Super Bowl, but like most of us, I have been known to attend a Super Bowl party or twenty back in my day. I have had loads of fun but, on more than one occasion, I have found it very challenging to get up early on the Monday morning after to go to work.
The Monday after the Super Bowl is one of the most missed days of work in this country. More people call out on the day after the Super Bowl then almost any other day of the year.
I wonder how many people have pretended to have the flu on the Monday after the Super Bowl because they were exhausted or dehydrated? I also wonder how many of those people think their bosses didn’t know better.
I think moving the Super Bowl to Saturday would not only make it easier to go to work on Monday, but would make game day better as well.
Super Bowl parties, get togethers and soirées are some of the best things about the big game. The gathering of friends to eat Gameday food and talk Gameday trash is part of what makes Super Bowl weekend feel like a holiday.
If I am the one throwing or attending that party, I would prefer it be on a Saturday so that I can enjoy myself without dreading what’s to come. We have discussed the idea that getting up to go to work after the big game is a struggle, but for those that have had to clean up after a Super Bowl party, it’s a nightmare.
I don’t have the statistics, but I am certain at least one person every year commits insurance fraud because they choose to burn their house down after the party as opposed to cleaning it up. It’s like throwing away dirty Tupperware, but more drastic.
I went a little off the rails there but my point is that I believe there is no good reason to keep the Super Bowl on a Sunday. I am not convinced that less people will watch if it is on a Saturday and I am convinced that most of us who do watch, would enjoy not dreading the day after.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.