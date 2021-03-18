It may not seem like it now but the largemouth bass is about to start its annual migration to the shallows to begin the spawn.
The male buck bass is looking for a place to make a bed while the big females are feeding up and storing their energy for the task to come. It is coming to life in the waters in our area and if you want to catch a big fish now it the time to start looking.
The first thing you have to do is look for a good spawning bed which is any stump field or flat next to deep water. Most of you already know a few of these spots but some of you don’t so, you want to look for the inside of a turn or up in a creek channel around boat docks.
These make ideal places for bass to move up and spawn. Don’t be afraid to go real shallow even in the cold water because the fish are moving up to feed and find a good spot. I like to move out into deeper water but still be able to reach the bank with a cast.
This allows me to work the entire water column with every cast. In the mornings when it is cold I use bait that will cover the entire water column like Texas rigged worms, jigs, and square bill crank baits.
The fish will key on structure like stumps, logs or cypress knees in order to make their beds, so if you see any structure similar to this, then that is a good place to start.
Work you baits from the shallowest point all the way down the water column focusing on the structures until you get a strike. Once you get a strike pay attention to your electronics, you’re looking for water temperature, water depth and water color.
Don’t be surprised if the fish are on the north side of the bank, the sun shines on the north side of the bank for a longer period of time in the spring. This allows the water to warm up faster, which brings the fish up shallower.
This is the time of year for giants, so make sure you bring a camera and a scale to show off you catch.
I like to move parallel to the bank working the entire water column flipping baits or cranking till I get a strike then I pay attention to where the strike happened.
What is the water color and temperature?
How fast was the retrieve?
What size is the fish?
Is it a small buck bass or a fat female?
This will help build a pattern and let you make the next move.
Let’s say it was an inside bend on a creek channel with a square bill at a slow retrieve. This information will let you start a pattern to build on your day.
It could be a boat dock in 6 feet of water or a creek mouth in a main river channel with 56-degree water. These are all clues to what the fish are doing and where they are going. You want the fish to tell you what they want and match the pattern in other areas so you can bounce from spot to spot and find a consistent pattern for your day on the water.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys have been on the yellowfin this week with the occasional bluefin catch and release.
Every day the yellowfin bite has been getting stronger and the southwest wind will only make it better. Sea witches with ballyhoo on the back is the go to bait right now but squid chains are a good bet also.
On the beaches there has been a few more anglers and with that comes a few more fish. Some sharks down at the point and some drum at the jetties are your best bet.
In the sound the water temps are rising into the mid to upper 50s so the speckled trout should be warming up in the creeks soon but for right now it’s just catfish.
Locally the crappie bite has been heating up with fish moving up to spawn. Small jigs and tubes pitched into brush piles in creeks should get you bit.
Largemouth have been moving into pre-spawn with the smaller males going shallow first.
There is a catfish tournament going out of River City Bait and tackle that should bring out the big boys to play.
If anyone gets out this weekend shoot me an email at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.