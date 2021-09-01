Hertford, NC (27944)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.