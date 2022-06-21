Tanner Thach, shown here hitting a home run against the Camden County Bruins while a member of the Perquimans County High School Pirates, blasted his second home run of the season as a member of the Edenton Steamers on Saturday. Thach also came on to save the game as a pitcher, striking out all three batters he faced to wrap up the Steamers’ 3-2 win.
EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers beat the Clayton Clovers at Historic Hicks Field, 3-2 on Saturday for the team’s third straight win and third three-game win streak of the season.
The Steamers scored in the first for the second consecutive game. Former Perquimans County High School standout Tanner Thach blasted his second home run of the season to center field to put Edenton ahead 1-0 early.
The Clams added on later in the third inning. After Jeremiah Boyd and Case Kermode reached base, Nate Paulsen drove Boyd home with an RBI single to give the teal and black another run and make the score 2-0 Edenton.
The game then became a pitchers duel as both starters made impressive showings. For the Clovers, Trent Simmons went 5 innings, allowed seven hits, walked two, gave up a pair of runs, and struck out five.
For the Steamers, Jacob Lawler was dominant. Lawler went 5-shutout innings, allowing just three hits, two walks, and striking out five.
The Clams added some insurance in the eighth. With Jared Beebe at third, Thach sent a fly ball to left field that was dropped by Bryce Miller, allowing Beebe to score. The error made it 3-0 Edenton.
Bryce Stephens then entered the game in relief of Lawler and picked up where he left off. Stephens went 3 innings in relief, striking out five batters as well. Stephens came out for the ninth and the Clovers found their scoring touch. Jack Casbarro and Matt Albritton launched back to back solo home runs to make it a 3-2 game.
Thach then came on to try and close things out for Stephens. He struck out all three batters he faced to wrap up a tight home victory. Thach has now struck out 10 of the 16 batters he’s faced as a pitcher this season, and only one of them has reached base.
Edenton improved to 9-4 overall, and 5-3 at Historic Hicks Field. The Steamers were off Sunday before a scheduled home game against Greenbrier on Monday and road game against Greenbrier on Tuesday.