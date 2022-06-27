Edenton Steamers’ Tanner Thach waits in the batter’s box for a pitch during a game against the Tarboro River Bandits, Thursday, June 23, at Historic Hicks Field. Thach was recently named the state's 1A Player of the Year in baseball.
From left to right: Jack Gibson (First Flight), Ethan Thomas (Currituck), Hank Downum (John A. Holmes), Brady Williams (Currituck), Jackson Ellyson (Currituck), Isaac Miles (First Flight) and Trenton Sawyer (Perquimans) competed in the 2022 North Carolina BODYARMOR State Games in Chapel Hill this week.
Edenton Steamers’ Tanner Thach waits in the batter’s box for a pitch during a game against the Tarboro River Bandits, Thursday, June 23, at Historic Hicks Field. Thach was recently named the state's 1A Player of the Year in baseball.
From left to right: Jack Gibson (First Flight), Ethan Thomas (Currituck), Hank Downum (John A. Holmes), Brady Williams (Currituck), Jackson Ellyson (Currituck), Isaac Miles (First Flight) and Trenton Sawyer (Perquimans) competed in the 2022 North Carolina BODYARMOR State Games in Chapel Hill this week.
Tanner Thach has picked up another honor following a senior season in which he helped lead the Perquimans County High School Pirates to their second straight 1A state baseball championship.
Thach, named the most valuable player of the 1A NCHSAA state championship series after the Pirates defeated Cherryville High School in three games, was recently named the state's 1A Player of the Year.
The left-handed pitcher and first baseman hit 12 home runs and had a .478 batting average at the plate, compiling a 13-0 record on the mound and a 0.10 earned-run average.
Also making the 1A NCBCA all-state team were four of Thach's teammates: Macon Winslow, Jett Winslow, Colby Brown and Trenton Sawyer.
Macon Winslow was a reliable catcher behind the plate, hitting for a .623 batting average this season. Jett Winslow was a .480 hitter, Brown played solid defense at shortstop with a .370 batting average and Sawyer had a 1.20 ERA as a pitcher.
In girls’ soccer, Perquimans’ Sabrina McNeill was also named to the 1A all-state team by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association.
The sophomore midfielder helped the Lady Pirates reach the state playoffs for the first time.
Trenton Sawyer also was among a handful of area high school players who had a chance to team up as the Region 1 baseball team and participate in this year's BODYARMOR State Games.
Perquimans head baseball coach Justin Roberson and Currituck head coach Justin Hill were part of the Region 1 team's coaching staff. The 20-member team had a chance to play in front of college and pro scouts on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's baseball field.
The four-game tournament is designed for high school players who haven't graduated yet. Players participated in two separate tryouts in April in order to make the team.
More than 30 schools were represented by Region 1 and Currituck, Perquimans and John A. Holmes earned a total of five spots on the 20-man roster.
The Region 1 team went 0-3 in its four-team pool.
Overall, Hill said the team’s main strength was pitching, as hurlers limited their opponents’ runs.
“It wasn’t our top performance by any means, but your task as a coach is to take everyone you get on your roster, trying to get as equal amount of playing time as you can,” Hill said. "You obviously want to win, but it’s a lot about exposure too.”