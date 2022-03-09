I saw a few weeks ago that the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class has been announced. I’m certain Carolina Panthers fans were happy to see linebacker Sam Mills on the list and I was thrilled to see offensive lineman Tony Boselli get his due.
I would like to make the case for an inductee next year and I have a feeling this will seem a bit like what my Dad calls preaching to the choir. Chris Johnson should be a Hall of Famer.
The former ECU Pirate and Tennessee Titans star had an injury shortened, but brilliant career. His name may not be the first to come to mind when I talk about nominees for the Hall of Fame, but maybe it should be.
I will admit that when it was first brought up to me, I was hesitant to believe he belonged. I mentioned his injuries before but, like many running backs, he had a relatively short NFL career. The Hall of Fame seemed a place reserved for those who had long and illustrious careers.
I recently took a look at the running backs in the Hall of Fame and a closer look at Chris Johnson’s stats. He absolutely belongs.
First, let me say that any Pro Football Hall of Fame that includes Corey Dillon should include Chris Johnson based on nothing more than we all remember Chris Johnson being a better running back than Corey Dillon ever was. I doubt I will get much argument from anybody not related to Corey Dillon.
It’s the stats though that blew me away. There are eight people in the history of the league that have rushed for at least 2,000 yards during the regular season and Johnson is one of them. The list includes names like Eric Dickerson, O.J. Simpson and Barry Sanders.
If you include the postseason, in 2009 he rushed for over 2,500 yards. Nobody has ever done that.
There was a time when getting 1,000 yards in a single season was something impressive. In November of that incredible 2009 season, he had 968 rushing yards. Don’t believe for a second that he was a “one trick pony.” He had over 400 receiving yards that season as well.
He was fast, he was elusive and he was a workhorse. He has more rushes of 80-plus yards than any other player in league history yet we’re still talking about a guy they handed the ball to more than 350 times in a single season. That helps to explain the career shortened by injury.
Hard to imagine the Tennessee Titans doing that to a running back. It is harder to tell in print, but I hope you noted the sarcasm there. Derrick Henry’s statute may be the exact opposite of Chris Johnson’s, but their career paths seem destined for comparison and a description of brief but spectacular.
In the case of Chris Johnson, I feel like more attention needs to be paid to the spectacular.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.