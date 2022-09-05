As much as I would love to, I’m not going to write about UNC football every week, but I am going to this week.
They were one of the few teams participating in Aug. 27's “week zero” and I have some good news and bad news for my fellow Tar Heel faithful.
In reality, it will be good news and bad news for the haters and ABC’ers (Anybody But Carolina), as well. As it relates to the ‘Heels, my bad news is their good news.
Let’s begin with the positive.
UNC has their quarterback. Don’t take my word for it, go check out the Alabama message boards. I’m not saying they have quarterback envy, they do OK for themselves. To that point though, there’s a reason Drake Maye was committed to play in Tuscaloosa before changing his mind and coming to Chapel Hill.
Those UNC football jerseys Nike sold for so many years with the number 23 on them will finally make sense. It’s the number worn by two future NFL players, linebacker Power Echols (what a great name for a linebacker) and tailback George Pettaway.
As impressive as Pettaway is, he’s not the best running back on the roster. That honor belongs to freshman Omarion Hampton who showed everyone in the Heels' 56-24 win over Florida A&M how he earned those five recruiting stars playing high school ball in Clayton.
Just like at running back, the tight end room is full of talent and it was made evident against Florida A&M that the Tar Heels have a quarterback that will put those talents to use. There is room for improvement in their run blocking ability, but all three of them create separation and catch the ball.
Now for the bad news.
The Tar Heels didn’t give up any sacks against Florida A&M, but that is because Maye did a great job of getting rid of the ball quickly and was agile enough to get out of the pocket when needed.
He was forced out of the pocket too many times, however and now that other teams have game film to watch, he should anticipate more of the same. Maye’s completion percentage drops from 85 percent to 55 percent when blitzed. Teams with more depth and talent will get pressure more effectively and therefore, more often.
Cornerback Tony Grimes took a hit to the head early in the game and left. His backup got picked on. That is also something that you can count on opposing offensive coordinators to notice and plan to exploit when preparing for Carolina.
UNC’s special teams didn’t seem very special against Florida A&M. I’m not saying they can’t improve, but the competition only gets better from here on as well.