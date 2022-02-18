Too many turnovers derailed the Tarboro varsity girls basketball team against Perquimans County High School Wednesday night.
The Vikings couldn’t consistently solve the Pirates trapping defense, fell behind big early and weren’t able to make up the difference in a 51-35 loss in the semifinals of the Four Rivers 1A Conference Tournament at Perquimans High School.
Tarboro (12-5), the No. 3 seed, will now wait for its state playoff fate, as seeding happens over the weekend and first-round games begin on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Perquimans (19-3) advanced to the championship game against No. 1 seed Bertie Friday at South Creek High School.
Perquimans’ plan of trapping Tarboro on the wings and double- and triple-teaming them in the paint worked wonders in the first half.
A basket and free throw by G’nasia Moore gave the Pirates a 3-0 lead before Tarboro scored on a rebound by Jamia Guilford.
Perquimans then took advantage of missed shots and a multitude of Viking turnovers on a 14-0 run that made it 17-2 before two free throws by Kemya Bradley ended the outburst at 1:31. The Vikings then scored two more times — baskets from Jada Lyons and Bradley — to pull within nine points (17-8) at the end of the first quarter.
Ashyra Carroll’s basket made it a nine-point game again early in the second quarter, but the Vikings would not score again the rest of the half and trailed 31-10 at halftime.
Despite its offensive woes, Tarboro continued to be physical on defense as Guilford, Carroll and Jene’a McNeil came up with blocks.
But the Pirates were relentless and their quick guards were able to extend their lead with drives to the basket, or, with steals off their press that resulted in points.
Tarboro amassed 25 points in the second half, 10 in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth.
Guilford, Bradley, McNeil and Emma Edwards scored in the third quarter for the Vikings, who still trailed 43-20.
Miracle Roundtree added a pair of baskets in the fourth quarter and Guilford, Edwards, Lyons and August Draughn also provided offense for Tarboro.
Perquimans’ lead grew to as many as 25 points early in the fourth quarter before the Vikings got as close as 16 following a three-point play from Draughn and a basket by Guilford with 49 seconds remaining.
Guilford had eight points while Bradley and Edwards added six points each for Tarboro.
Lailana Harris paced Perquimans with 17 points while Chrisya Sellers added 11. Joslyn Holley provided seven points and Jada Modlin and Moore chipped in with six points each.