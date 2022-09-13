Last week brought mixed results for Perquimans County High School sports teams.
The girls volleyball team won their fifth and sixth matches of the season while the boys soccer team won its first game of the year. The Pirates football team, however, continued to struggle, dropping its fourth game of the season.
In volleyball, Perquimans moved to 5-1 by defeating North East Carolina Prep at home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, sweeping the match by scores of 25-3, 25-5 and 25-6
Victoria Williamson led Perquimans with 12 kills as Eby Scaff and Daven Brabble both had 10. Maddie Chaulk had five serving aces and Ellie Jackson had four to go along with a team-high 16 assists.
The Lady Pirates then moved to 6-1 and 3-0 in the Four Rivers Conference by defeating Washington County High School on the road Thursday, Sept. 8. The Pirates swept the Lady Panthers (2-4, 1-2) 25-5, 25-6 and 25-4.
Scaff led Perquimans with 10 kills as Brabble came up with 10 serving aces. Williamson had seven kills and she and Mary Woodward both had five aces.
In boys soccer, Perquimans defeated the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies 7-1 at home on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Pirates are now 1-4 on the season.
They led 6-0 after the first half over the Griffins (2-2).
In football, the Pirates fell on the road 40-18 to the Portsmouth Christian Patriots of Virginia.
Perquimans (0-4) hosts Tarboro to open up Four Rivers Conference play on Friday.