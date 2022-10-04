Volleyball, soccer teams win, football squad drops 6th From staff reports David Gough Author email Oct 4, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week was again a mixed week for Perquimans County High School sports teams.While the girls volleyball and boys soccer teams added wins, the Pirate football team dropped its sixth game after winning its first game of the year the week before.In volleyball, the Lady Pirates defeated South Creek 25-6, 25-8, and 25-6 at home on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to run their season record to 12-1 and 8-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.Victoria Williamson had nine kills for Perquimans and Daven Brabble added eight. Williamson also had six aces while Maddie Chaulk and Brabble added five and four, respectively.In boys soccer, the Pirates defeated conference rival Riverside-Martin 6-2 at home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to run their season record to 4-6 and FRC record to 2-0.Perquimans led the Knights (2-9, 1-1) 2-1 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.In football, the Pirates lost at home Thursday, Sept. 29, to Riverside-Martin 43-16 to run their season record to 1-6 and 1-2 in the FRC.Riverside led the game 25-0 at halftime.The Pirates were coming off their first win of the season at South Creek, Friday, Sept. 23. The Pirates defeated the Cougars 22-6 in Robersonville.The Pirates trailed 6-0 early but quickly responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion to lead 8-6 by the end of the first quarter.Another touchdown in the second quarter gave the Pirates a 16-6 lead. They would go on to score another touchdown to cap off the scoring against the Cougars (0-6, 0-2 FRC).Perquimans hosts Washington County next. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pirates Martin Riverside Football Sport American Football Perquimans County High School Soccer Team Team David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesVoting rights advocates discuss Moore v. Harper, its potential harm to voting rightsDavis: School safety a 'pothole' that needs fixingEnslaved 'Currituck Jack' won freedom after heroism at seaAt ECU, Spalding molded mindsPAL to host Arts on Perquimans on SaturdayCandidates comment on 'disruptive' board member changeJolly about history: State Theater among tour sitesCommissioner candidates weigh in on marine parkN.C. Supreme Court to hold October session in Edenton next weekDoc film showcases efforts to remove Confederate statues ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.