HERTFORD — It is not often a baseball game ends the way Friday night’s matchup did between John A. Holmes and Perquimans.
In a 3-3 game with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, the home plate umpire ruled that Holmes pitcher Riley Britton made an illegal move on the mound as Cameron Goodrow waited at the plate.
The balk sent Maddux Thach home to give the Pirates a 4-3 victory.
“We didn’t want to win on a balk,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “We don’t want that. What a great game; horrible way to end the game. Hate it for (Britton), hate it for Edenton. I would’ve liked to have seen what would’ve happened, but we’ll take the win regardless.”
It was the Pirates’ first win of the season after dropping their first two games by a combined 19 runs. They also had to fight back from one-run deficits twice to get Friday's win.
With two outs and two strikes on him in the top of the first, Holmes shortstop Caleb Chappell knocked a solo home run off Perquimans starter Connor Futrell over the left field fence for a 1-0 Aces lead.
Futrell, however, bounced back as he kept Edenton (0-2) from tacking on in the remainder of his four-inning start. The lefty gave up just one other base hit to go along with four strikeouts and three walks in his outing.
Perquimans (1-2) answered in the bottom of the second.
Goodrow worked a leadoff walk against Aces starter Hank Downum and was moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Carson Trueblood.
Sean Saunders, with two outs, then drove in the first of his two RBIs by hitting the ball softly to shortstop and beating out the throw to first. Goodrow’s aggressive base running allowed him to go from second to home safely and a 1-1 tie.
It was the only run Downum gave up in three innings of work. The righty striking out five, walked one and allowed only three hits.
Neither team scored again until the sixth inning.
After Thach struck out the side in the top of the fifth, Edenton’s Hunter LaFon hit a single just past a diving first baseman to lead off the sixth.
A sacrifice bunt by Maddox Bass pushed LaFon to second. After Daniel Hare grounded out to second, LaFon sprinted to third and drew a bad throw from first base.
The overthrow led LaFon to score and give the Aces a 2-1 lead, but the Pirates would respond in the next half inning.
Collin Roberts was hit by a pitch thrown by Darius Oliver to begin the frame and moved over to third on two wild pitches during Goodrow's at-bat. Trueblood was also hit by a pitch to set runners on the corners with one out.
Before Coley Drew eventually grounded out, another wild pitch sent Roberts home to tie the game 2-2.
Then, with two outs and Trueblood at second, Saunders earned his second hit and second RBI with a single to give Perquimans a 3-2 lead.
Thach nearly closed it out in the top of the seventh, but with two outs and a man on third, a swinging strike two from Jimbo Parrish hit the dirt and reached the backstop, allowing Brayden Pippins to sprint in and tie the game 3-3.
Thach was on base every time he came up to the plate, knocking three singles and drawing one walk. He reached scoring position each time but never touched home plate until the seventh-inning balk.
“Big day at the plate,” Roberson said. “He’s that kind of hitter. He’s scrappy, a good two-strike approach, a good two-strike hitter.”
Thach began the seventh with an opposite-field single to left. Jacob Askew bunted him over for the first out, Trenton Sawyer was intentionally walked and Roberts was hit by a pitch.
Then Goodrow walked to the plate. The balk was called and the game ended before he saw a pitch from Britton.
“That’s a tough call to make,” Edenton head coach John Downum said. “If that’s what (the umpire) saw, that’s what he saw.”
Edenton was scheduled to host Washington on Monday. The Pam Pack beat the Aces 9-5 at Washington to open the season on Wednesday, March 1.
The Pirates looked for a second win with a home game scheduled against Pasquotank on Tuesday.
“I’m really happy for our guys,” Roberson said. “They needed this win. The first two games were rough and we’re just trying to put it behind us and one game at a time, just keep getting better.”