We have reached a point in the football season when teams have largely shown you who they are. Take my favorite teams for example.

UNC has a freshman quarterback that may be as good as any I’ve ever seen in Carolina blue, despite playing behind a mediocre offensive line. Fortunately, he has a plethora of talented receivers to throw to. Unfortunately, his defensive teammates have looked every bit as bad as he looks good.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com