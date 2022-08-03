In a world seemingly filled with disappointment at times, I will often go to the sports section of the newspaper to rejoice in the accomplishments of others and enjoy some positive news. If you do the same I want to apologize in advance, this isn’t our week.

First, I heard that Bill Russell passed away. I never saw Bill Russell play basketball aside from old highlight videos of Boston winning all those championships. I didn’t have to witness his greatness in real-time though to appreciate some of what he brought to the game.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com