Herford, NC (27944)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.