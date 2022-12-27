Whether you showed up to see him shine or showed up to see him fall, either way, we all tuned in to see Muhammad Ali. He always responded with the kind of mettle that would define his career.
He was the first three-time heavyweight champion and in achieving that feat, he defeated two generations of fighters and rankled the boxing establishment. He was not just a fighter; he was a showman. Some called him a prophet, others thought he was a clown. He could be both. When Ali was involved, boxing was entertainment, never boring. Ali filled reporters’ notebooks with predictions, poetry, and thought-provoking prose. He was accessible, candid and often controversial.
The man was the most recognizable sportsman in our history, and his life has three separate legacies. There is the athlete, the activist and as he grew older, the messenger of peace.
In June of 1978, Ali, his wife Veronica and a small entourage traveled to Russia on a mission of improved relations between our countries. Ali met privately with the 71-year-old Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev in his Kremlin office and Ali would later say, “It was hard to believe he’s a war maker. All he talked about was peace.”
At the conclusion of the 35-minute meeting, Brezhnev designated Ali as his “personal unofficial ambassador for peace with the United States.” Ali would quip, “Neither man put a glove on the other, and don’t be surprised if you see me in the White House soon.”
At the time, United States Army officer Herman Ray Northcott was assigned to the US Embassy in Moscow. He and his wife Gilda, who also worked at the embassy, and their young sons were living in Moscow. One evening, Northcott got a call from his colleague at the embassy, Joe Huggins, who said, “Ray, come on over, we are going to see Ali.”
The friends jumped in a car and drove to the Hotel Rossiya where the Ali group was staying. This was not official business, and they had no appointment. The only security at the hotel was an old woman, a “babushka,” who pointed them to the Ali room number. Knocking on the door, the pair was surprised when Muhammad himself opened the door, glad just in a dressing robe.
The champ was alone, his wife and the others had gone to the ballet. Ali was tired and wanted to rest. He had been reading his Quran that was on the bedside table. When Ali learned that there was no formal purpose for their visit, he just relaxed and welcomed them to stay. He enjoyed talking with other Americans and learning about their backgrounds, their families, and how they came to be working in the embassy.
It was a rare opportunity for the two friends, a chance to speak with the man casually and out of the spotlight. Said Ray, “We just talked about everything, just three guys shooting the breeze. He was happy to have our company.”
“I had followed the career of Ali since I was 11 years old,” said Joe Huggins in a phone interview recently. “I couldn’t pass up the chance to talk with him. It was his ability to comeback that I admired. That and the fact that he always stood up for his beliefs even when it cost him.”
Both men told me about the Ali quick wit. Ali had lost his championship to Leon Spinks that February and a rematch was forthcoming.
“I asked him what he would do if he couldn’t regain his title,” related Huggins. “He said that ‘maybe he would become a minister for Islam.’ I said, “Don’t you have to speak Arabic to be an Islamic minister?”
Ali laughed and said, “I can hardly speak English.”
Huggins would go on to a long career in foreign service, even being named Ambassador to Botswana by President George W. Bush. He was posted in numerous locations and would run into Muhammad again in Kenya. When Ali saw him there he said, “Are you following me?”
Ali was missing American food and Joe mentioned that Ray’s wife had a terrific recipe for brownies. The champ asked if she would make him some. She did just that and they were brought to the reception that took place after Ali boxed in an exhibition against three Soviet heavyweights, two rounds each. As Ray tells it, “Ali took the tray of brownies and ate them all while sitting in front of the TV watching the taped replay of the exhibition. He really enjoyed them.”
Ray Northcutt, now retired military, had purchased and read the early biography of Muhammad Ali entitled “The Greatest,” and had the presence of mind to bring it with him the night they met in the hotel. He asked Ali to inscribe it to his sons and “The Greatest” complied. He wrote, “To Sean and Raymie from Muhammad Ali, Service to others is the rent we pay for our room here on earth. Peace, June 13-78.”
Ali was not confined to the world of sports and entertainment. He had a beautiful soul that became so pronounced in the last chapters of his life. I love his message to the Northcott boys, an expression of love, charity and compassion. So appropriate for the season as we prepare for the holiday.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.