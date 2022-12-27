Whether you showed up to see him shine or showed up to see him fall, either way, we all tuned in to see Muhammad Ali. He always responded with the kind of mettle that would define his career.

He was the first three-time heavyweight champion and in achieving that feat, he defeated two generations of fighters and rankled the boxing establishment. He was not just a fighter; he was a showman. Some called him a prophet, others thought he was a clown. He could be both. When Ali was involved, boxing was entertainment, never boring. Ali filled reporters’ notebooks with predictions, poetry, and thought-provoking prose. He was accessible, candid and often controversial.