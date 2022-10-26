...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM EDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to
3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
When it comes to postseason baseball, the playoffs and the World Series, the talk is usually about the starting pitchers, and which team has the edge in that department.
Sometimes the big aces do dominate. Right away, I think of the Milwaukee Braves’ Lou Burdette beating the New York Yankees three times in the 1957 World Series, and Jack Morris pitching a 10-inning complete game to defeat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in the seventh game of the 1991 Series. Memorable performances by star players.
However, most of the time it has been the emergency men, the relief pitchers, who make the difference in the games of October. In recent years, managers have been even more aggressive in bullpen management, going to a reliever earlier when they think the game may be getting out of control. Sometimes for just one out as the urgency of playoff baseball requires.
We usually know the ninth-inning guys, the closers. Mariano Rivera and Rollie Fingers may be the two best ever. But sometimes it is the unknown mop-up guy that steps up to provide the drama in the “Fall Classic.” Such is the case of Larry Sherry, who stunned the baseball world at the end of the 1959 season.
Pitching in relief for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sherry beat the Braves once in the playoffs, and then in the World Series against the Chicago White Sox, he won two games and saved two others, accounting for all four victories in the Dodgers’ World Championship. Against the White Sox, he pitched 12.2 innings, giving up only one run and eight hits.
For his efforts, Larry received the Babe Ruth Award as the Most Valuable Player of the World Series, and was given a new Chevrolet Corvette automobile by Sport Magazine. Quite an accomplishment for a journeyman pitcher who was born with deformed feet.
Mrs. Sherry fell during her pregnancy and that was thought to be the reason that Larry was born in 1935 with two club feet. Growing up in Los Angeles, he had to have several operations and wear leg braces and corrective shoes. Fortunately, he had three older brothers who were excellent athletes at Fairfax High School. Larry idolized his older brothers and was determined to follow in their athletic footsteps — especially in baseball. He succeeded and would eventually be signed to a contract, along with his older brother Norm, who was a catcher.
He was inconsistent in the minors, but got a brief trial with the Dodgers in 1958. He was wild and ineffective, and farmed back out. He was thinking that he would spend a lifetime in the minors, but then brother Norm came to the rescue. Playing winter ball with his brother in Cuba, Sherry developed a sharp breaking slider. It became his “out” pitch.
On Independence Day 1959, Sherry was called back up to the Dodgers. He was fairly successful as a starting pitcher, but from mid-September on he was just used in relief. He allowed only three earned runs in 36.1 innings, and won seven games in a row. Then came his heroics in the World Series. He was the secret weapon.
Norm Sherry didn’t just help his brother. As a backup catcher with the Dodgers, the elder brother became a pitching guru to Sandy Koufax, helping him overcome wildness to become one of the all-time greats. It was a thrill for both brothers when on May 7, 1960, they became the only Jewish brother battery in major league history.
Larry Sherry would play 11 years in the majors, spending much of his time in the bullpen where idle minds can wander. Larry and teammate Stan Williams cooked up a scheme to rob a bank in Philadelphia during the game. Nothing ever came of it. The plan was to wear street clothes under their uniforms, leave the park about the seventh inning, rob the bank across the street, put their uniforms back on putting the money in their baseball bags which would be going directly to the Dodgers’ private plane as it was getaway day. They never figured out what they would do if they were called into the game to pitch.
With a career record of 53 wins and 44 losses, Larry Sherry would probably just be known as a reliable, but not outstanding major league relief pitcher. But with his brilliant performance in the 1959 World Series, he became part of baseball royalty, etched into the record books.
A quote in the Talmud from Judah Hanasi describes his baseball career. “Some win eternity after years of toil, others in a moment.”
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.