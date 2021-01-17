XC Teams Compete at East Regional Meet

PINETOWN – Area high school cross country teams raced and paced to finish strong on Saturday at the East Regional 1A meet at Northside-Pinetown High School.
Top runners from the Albemarle Athletic Conference who placed in the top 20 include Perquimans' Jayden White at ninth place (19:31) while Manteo’s Aldo Herrera captured 11th place (19:49) along with Camden’s Dennis Gutierrez at 16th place (20:06).
Camden’s boys’ team captured fourth place while Perquimans’ boys’ team capped off the season with a sixth place finish.
White and Herrera qualified to compete at the state meet Saturday at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
“Jayden didn't have his best race yesterday, but I feel confident he'll have a good week of practice and be ready to compete on Saturday,” said Perquimans’ coach Jeff Winslow, also AAC boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year. "We're sending one of the two best runners in our conference with the other being from Manteo. Jayden will represent Perquimans County well!"
Top runners include Manteo’s Tiffany Fenz who captured second place (21:57) followed by Camden's Keely Williams in third place (22:23) and Manteo’s Madison Flynn in fourth place (22:33) along with Camden’s Cadence Langton at 10th place (23:53).
Camden’s girls’ team finished second, so it earned a spot to compete in the state meet as did Manteo’s Fenz and Flynn, both of whom earned a spot compete as individual runners.
Other area runners of note include Riverside runners Noah Nicholson who placed 14th (19:59) and Briley Bickerstaff who won the girls’ race (19:51). Both Nicholson and Bickerstaff qualified to compete at the state meet.
Boys’ Results
1 Tyler Shelton, Lejeune 17:57
2 Keanu Dugan, Northside 18:07
3 Phillip Pipkin, Pamlico County 18:34
4 Zy'mire Harper, Pamlico County 19:02
5 Dylan Smith, Pamlico County 19:06
6 Preston Berthold, Lejeune 19:09
7 Josiah Hynes, East Carteret 19:12
8 Seth Smith, Lejeune 19:27
9 Jayden White, Perquimans County 19:31
10 Neil Landow, Pamlico County 19:33
11 Aldo Herrera, Manteo 19:49
12 Christian Aceves, Lejeune 19:55
13 Jordan Harding, Northside 19:57
14 Noah Nicholson, Riverside 19:59
15 Johnathan Price, Northside 20:04
16 Dennis Gutierrez, Camden County 20:06
17 Stephen Eure, Riverside 20:07
18 Jackson Sheaffer, Pamlico County 20:07
19 Victor Caldera, Cape Hatteras 20:25
20 Shanklin Austin, Cape Hatteras 20:35
21 Tres Cherry, Northside 20:39
22 Brent Holland, Northside 20:47
23 Micah Paquin, Lejeune 20:48
24 Nathan Smith, Camden County 20:51
25 Caileb Duval, Pamlico County 20:54
26 Bryson Proctor, Northside (1A) 21:02
27 Jackson Pullen, Cape Hatteras 21:03
28 Caleb Toler, Pamlico County 22:00
29 Darnell Santiago, Camden County 22:18
30 James McClellan, Camden County 22:24
31 Jackson Nobles, Camden County 22:25
32 Gabriel Ostroha, Lejeune 22:26
33 Zain Bhula, Manteo 22:31
34 Chase Forbes, Camden County 22:53
35 Chaz Mackenzie, Cape Hatteras 22:55
36 Eli Gregory, Perquimans County 22:56
37 Aiden Finnerty, Lejeune 23:38
38 Joshua Royal, Camden County 23:38
39 Declan McMahon, Cape Hatteras 24:46
40 Luke Williams, Perquimans County 26:07
41 Jett Winslow, Perquimans County 28:08
42 Ty Nixon, Perquimans County 29:47
43 Landon Castle, Perquimans County 29:52
Girls’ Results
1 Briley Bickerstaff, Riverside 19:51.90
2 Tiffany Fenz, Manteo 21:57.60
3 Keeley Williams, Camden County 22:23
4 Madison Flynn, Manteo 22:33
5 Caroline Boyd, Northside (1A) 22:36
6 Elizabeth Muller, Cape Hatteras 23:15
7 Annemarie Harlow, Lejeune 23:34
8 Helena Moretz, Pender 23:36
9 Elizabeth Schwend, Lejeune 23:44
10 Cadence Langton, Camden County 23:53
11 Trinity Goswick, Pamlico County 24:00
12 Madilyne Blanton, Lejeune 24:10
13 Aspen Petersen, Lejeune 25:06
14 Emerson Martindale, Camden County 25:25
15 Morgan Brewton, Camden County 25:56
16 Katelyn Burrows, Lejeune 26:05
17 Stella Sophia, Camden County 26:10
18 Faith Gayring, Pamlico County 26:41
19 Isabella Heiser, Lejeune 27:02
20 Kelsey Price, Pamlico County 27:53
21 Victoria Royal, Camden County 28:19
22 Kendal Hartley, Pamlico County 28:24
23 Bonnie Frazer, Pamlico County 28:28
24 Julissa Beltran, Pamlico County 28:35
25 Tea Boomer, Pamlico County 29:07