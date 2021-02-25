MB Taylor Day Ahead

Mark your calendars for MB Taylor Day, next Thursday, March 4.
March 4, 1984, then Mayor Bill Cox declared a proclamation in Hertford as the “MB Taylor Day.”
Fast forward to 2021, March 4 will again be celebrated as MB Taylor Day!
Dr. Minnie Bess Edwards Taylor served over 30 years as a Home Economics Extension agent for Perquimans County; the first African-American to serve in that role.
Before Taylor passed away in December of 2017, she had a love for the culinary arts and enjoyed preparing meals for the community.
The March 4 celebration will kickoff at 1 p.m. with a hot meal, sponsored by her family, being delivered to senior citizens who are homebound.
Then at 2:30 p.m., there will be a food distribution and balloons will be released in front of her home on 303 Dobbs Street.
For information, contact Minister Connie Brothers, a former 4-Her under Taylor’s leadership, at Ctbrothers2003@yahoo.com. 252-333-8959.