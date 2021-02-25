On December 12, 2020, Foundation Fitness, of Hertford, hosted the Santa Streak 5k Run/Walk. Its goal was to raise money for Perquimans Middle School.
The proceeds were to allow the school to purchase new exercise equipment for their weight room. The equipment will help in promoting wellness for the county’s youth.
Foundation Fitness’ race had 15 sponsors and 30 participants. The amount donated to the school was $2,500.
“We are excited that the school can use this money to benefit the students in such a positive way,” said gym owners and race organizers Amy and Donnie Tinsley.